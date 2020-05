1 / 6

Most Liked photos of the week

With the lockdown being extended up to 17th May, this week has been way too disturbing and exhausting for the entire industry. The unfortunate demise of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor last week sent a wave of sadness amongst everyone as it left the nation in hysteria. Apart from this, the stars have been making the most of their quarantine as they're taking the much-needed breaks. Karan Johar's #LockdownWithTheJohars, Sara Ali Khan's hilarious videos with brother Ibrahim and mom Amrita, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's endless banter is quite adorable. Be it her love for kaftans, no-makeup selfies, Taimur's easter bunny face to her captivating throwback holiday pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha star is bringing a storm on the internet for all the right reasons. We are enjoying this side of her. It’s refreshing to see the Jab We Met actress breaking away from the super-glam public persona. Kick stars Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are spending this time together amid lockdown at the superstar's Panvel farmhouse and keeps sharing glimpses from their fun times. Check out the most-liked Instagram photos of this week!

Photo Credit : Instagram