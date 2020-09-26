Advertisement
MOST LIKED: Kareena Kapoor's throwback pic with girl gang to Shehnaaz Gill's gorgeous snap; This week's recap

Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback picture with her girl gang, Angad Bedi's adorable photos with daughter Mehr to Alia Bhatt's stylish look, check out the most liked pics of the week.
21173 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    A look at the most liked pictures of the week

    A look at the most liked pictures of the week

    A lot happened this week in the industry that created a huge buzz. From Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrating her birthday to Shehnaaz Gill winning hearts with her beauty and Alia Bhatt giving major fashion goals, many celebrities set the internet on fire. Starting with Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Good Newwz actress celebrated her 40th birthday with her family members. Karisma Kapoor shared many pictures on Instagram giving Bebo's fans and followers an insight into the birthday celebration. Angad Bedi shared adorable pictures with his daughter Mehr on Instagram. The Kargil Girl actor captioned the pics as, "I knew you were trouble. #daddyslittlegirl thank you for capturing this moment @nehadhupia." On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna shared a beautiful picture with Vijay Deverakonda's mother on her 50th birthday. Vijay and Rashmika starred together in Dear Comrade. Having said that, check out the most liked pictures of this week.

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr

    Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr

    This picture of the actor with his daughter is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Angad Bedi Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt looks drop-dead gorgeous in a beautiful floral dress.

    Photo Credit : Summer Somewhere Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria's throwback pic will definitely make you fall in love with her.

    Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Karisma Kapoor shared this beautiful pic of Bebo cutting her "Wonder Woman" themed birthday cake.

    Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    On Saturday, Deepika arrived at the NCB office for questioning in the Bollywood drug nexus probe.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 12
    Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

    Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

    This throwback pic of the rumoured couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : KL Rahul Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika took to her Instagram story and shared a photo with Vijay Deverakonda's mother and wished her a happy birthday.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya

    Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya

    This pic of the couple proves they love to twin.

    Photo Credit : Niharika Konidela Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Shehnaaz Gill

    Shehnaaz Gill

    Shehnaaz Gill's beauty will leave you spellbound.

    Photo Credit : Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

    Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

    There's no doubt that Paras and Mahira share a good bond with each other. This pic of the duo is beyond cute.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 12 / 12
    Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel

    Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will be going on air on Star Plus from 19th October. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel and the entire cast gave their first shot for the show. They shot for a puja scene on the first day.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

