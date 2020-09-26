MOST LIKED: Kareena Kapoor's throwback pic with girl gang to Shehnaaz Gill's gorgeous snap; This week's recap

1 / 12

A look at the most liked pictures of the week

A lot happened this week in the industry that created a huge buzz. From Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrating her birthday to Shehnaaz Gill winning hearts with her beauty and Alia Bhatt giving major fashion goals, many celebrities set the internet on fire. Starting with Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Good Newwz actress celebrated her 40th birthday with her family members. Karisma Kapoor shared many pictures on Instagram giving Bebo's fans and followers an insight into the birthday celebration. Angad Bedi shared adorable pictures with his daughter Mehr on Instagram. The Kargil Girl actor captioned the pics as, "I knew you were trouble. #daddyslittlegirl thank you for capturing this moment @nehadhupia." On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna shared a beautiful picture with Vijay Deverakonda's mother on her 50th birthday. Vijay and Rashmika starred together in Dear Comrade. Having said that, check out the most liked pictures of this week.

Photo Credit : Karisma Kapoor Instagram