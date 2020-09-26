/
/
/
MOST LIKED: Kareena Kapoor's throwback pic with girl gang to Shehnaaz Gill's gorgeous snap; This week's recap
MOST LIKED: Kareena Kapoor's throwback pic with girl gang to Shehnaaz Gill's gorgeous snap; This week's recap
Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback picture with her girl gang, Angad Bedi's adorable photos with daughter Mehr to Alia Bhatt's stylish look, check out the most liked pics of the week.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
21173 reads
Mumbai
Published: September 26, 2020 05:05 pm
-
1 / 12
-
2 / 12
-
3 / 12
-
4 / 12
-
5 / 12
-
6 / 12
-
7 / 12
-
8 / 12
-
9 / 12
-
10 / 12
-
11 / 12
-
12 / 12