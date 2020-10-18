Advertisement
MOST LIKED: From Rashmika Mandanna's stunning gym look to Kareena Kapoor's no makeup pic; A recap of the week

From Rashmika Mandanna's gym look, Tiger Shroff's cute pic with his mom to Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya's throwback snap, check out most liked pictures of the week.
10833 reads Mumbai Updated: October 18, 2020 09:03 am
  • 1 / 12
    Check out the most liked pictures of the week

    This week was full of surprises and more. From Shahbaz Ahmed having a fanboy moment as he clicked a picture with Anushka Sharma to Niti Taylor getting a tattoo for hubby Parikshit Bawa, many things happened. Talking about Niti Taylor, just a few weeks ago, Niti revealed that she got married during the lockdown. She shared a beautiful video and captioned it saying, " My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding. I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband" Making my own happiness in 2020!!" Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are one of the power couples of Telly industry. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child. Post sharing the good news, Anita has been flaunting her baby bump. Having said that, check out the most liked pictures of the week.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 2 / 12
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Bebo looks gorgeous in her no makeup look. She captioned this snap as, "Reality called, so hung up #TakeMeBackToTheBeach."

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Tiger Shroff and mom

    How cute is this picture of the actor and his mother!

    Photo Credit : Ayesha Shroff Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Anushka Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed

    Shahbaz Ahmed had a fanboy moment as he clicked a picture with the beautiful actress. For the uninitiated, Anushka is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli.

    Photo Credit : Shahbaz Ahmed Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Manushi Chhillar

    Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar with the historical drama film Prithviraj. She is one of the stylish celebrities in the industry and these pictures are proof.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 12
    MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva

    This picture of Dhoni and his daughter Ziva is too adorable for words. Aren't they cute together?

    Photo Credit : MS Dhoni Instaragram

  • 7 / 12
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara's beautiful smile in this picture will steal your heart for sure.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 12
    Niti Taylor

    Niti shared a picture of her "Pehli Rasoi" and it's too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Niti Taylor Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

    Anita and Rohit are expecting their first child together. How cute is this pic of the duo!

    Photo Credit : Rohit Reddy Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Niti Taylor

    The beautiful actress fulfilled one of her dreams as she got her husband's name tattooed on her ring finger. How sweet!

    Photo Credit : Niti Taylor Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya

    Dulquer and wife Amaal Sufiya's throwback picture has love written all over it.

    Photo Credit : Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Rashmika Mandanna

    There's no doubt that Rashmika is one of the fittest stars down South. A few days ago, she was spotted on her way to the gym. Dressed in a pastel pink outfit, Rashmika looked pretty beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

