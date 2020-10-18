/
/
/
MOST LIKED: From Rashmika Mandanna's stunning gym look to Kareena Kapoor's no makeup pic; A recap of the week
MOST LIKED: From Rashmika Mandanna's stunning gym look to Kareena Kapoor's no makeup pic; A recap of the week
From Rashmika Mandanna's gym look, Tiger Shroff's cute pic with his mom to Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amaal Sufiya's throwback snap, check out most liked pictures of the week.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
10833 reads
Mumbai
Updated: October 18, 2020 09:03 am
-
1 / 12
-
2 / 12
-
3 / 12
-
4 / 12
-
5 / 12
-
6 / 12
-
7 / 12
-
8 / 12
-
9 / 12
-
10 / 12
-
11 / 12
-
12 / 12