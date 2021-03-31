/
Neetu Singh, Riddhima & Randhir Kapoor head to Kareena Kapoor’s house; Shraddha Kapoor at filmcity; See PICS
Several Bollywood stars were seen heading out in the city including Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Randhir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Disha Patani. Take a look at the photos.
Shraddha heads to filmcity
Shraddha Kapoor was surrounded by shutterbugs as soon as she was spotted in the film city. The actress looked gorgeous as she donned a beautiful outfit. The diva is known for being stylish and never fails to impress her fans with her new attires. The star was seen rocking a beige top along with comfy oversized jeans. The actress also waved at the paparazzi in order to greet them. Apart from Shraddha, several other celebs were spotted heading out into the city. Randhir Kapoor was seen heading to Kareena Kapoor Khan's house, while Neetu Singh and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also made their way to the actress's house together. On the other hand, Disha Patani was snapped coming out of a salon as she wore a comfy athleisure look. Sara Ali Khan was spotted sweating it out after a class of Pilates. Deepika Padukone was also spotted after a shoot. All celebrities were seen following the safety precautions considering the recent hike in Covid-19 cases.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Deepika after a shoot
Actress Deepika Padukone is a true fashion diva which is evident from all her public appearances. The actress was seen rocking an all-black ensemble as she made her way out after her shoot.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Neetu and Riddhima at Kareena's house
Neetu Singh was seen making her way to Kareena Kapoor Khan's house as she was accompanied by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The duo opted for comfy outfits and greeted the paps while making their way inside.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Randhir Kapoor at Kareena's house
Randhir Kapoor was also seen heading to Kareena Kapoor Khan's house. The veteran actor arrived at the actress's residence to spend the evening with family and was seen following the social distancing guidelines.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Sara's Pilates class
Sara Ali Khan was snapped coming out of her Pilates workout looking absolutely stunning. The actress rocked a white crop top and paired it with pink shorts.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Disha at the salon
Disha Patani was spotted exiting a salon and looked stylish as ever in a chic white top that she teamed up with white and purple coloured joggers. The actress was also seen carrying a stylish bag.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani