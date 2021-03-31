Neetu Singh, Riddhima & Randhir Kapoor head to Kareena Kapoor’s house; Shraddha Kapoor at filmcity; See PICS

1 / 6

Shraddha heads to filmcity

Shraddha Kapoor was surrounded by shutterbugs as soon as she was spotted in the film city. The actress looked gorgeous as she donned a beautiful outfit. The diva is known for being stylish and never fails to impress her fans with her new attires. The star was seen rocking a beige top along with comfy oversized jeans. The actress also waved at the paparazzi in order to greet them. Apart from Shraddha, several other celebs were spotted heading out into the city. Randhir Kapoor was seen heading to Kareena Kapoor Khan's house, while Neetu Singh and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also made their way to the actress's house together. On the other hand, Disha Patani was snapped coming out of a salon as she wore a comfy athleisure look. Sara Ali Khan was spotted sweating it out after a class of Pilates. Deepika Padukone was also spotted after a shoot. All celebrities were seen following the safety precautions considering the recent hike in Covid-19 cases.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani