PHOTOS: 6 elegant ethnic festive looks to steal from Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ethnic festive look

Kareena Kapoor- A name that needs no introduction. Bebo has a massive following all over the globe. Besides giving us stellar performances, she has been dominating Bollywood’s fashion world for years now and her code to slay in style is to wear your confidence. The Good Newzz actress often steps out on the streets with a bang. Not a single look of the star slides away from the eyes of paps. From leaving us amazed with her maternity style to putting the most fashionable yet comfortable look for festivals and get-togethers, she’s a star who never stopped inspiring us. Be it a sari or long ethnic skirt, there are a lot of ways you can amp up your look during the festivities. Now that the festive season is approaching, we’ve selected a few looks of Kareena Kapoor Khan that can be a source of inspiration for you ahead of the festivities. Pick up style tips as you scroll down and get ready to look your best this Diwali.