PHOTOS: 6 elegant ethnic festive looks to steal from Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor- A name that needs no introduction. Bebo has a massive following all over the globe. Besides giving us stellar performances, she has been dominating Bollywood’s fashion world for years now and her code to slay in style is to wear your confidence. The Good Newzz actress often steps out on the streets with a bang. Not a single look of the star slides away from the eyes of paps.
From leaving us amazed with her maternity style to putting the most fashionable yet comfortable look for festivals and get-togethers, she’s a star who never stopped inspiring us. Be it a sari or long ethnic skirt, there are a lot of ways you can amp up your look during the festivities. Now that the festive season is approaching, we’ve selected a few looks of Kareena Kapoor Khan that can be a source of inspiration for you ahead of the festivities. Pick up style tips as you scroll down and get ready to look your best this Diwali.
Sometimes, simple is best. Be it airport look or festivities, simple traditional kurta not only makes you look comfortable but confident as well. Carrying a catchy handbag along can be a win-win situation for you. Well, take style notes from Kareena Kapoor.
Don’t shy away from prints and colours, an indigo printed suit can make you look glam in no time. Adding that silver necklace like Kareena will help you nail your entire look.
Want to make an impression? Go for sequence. Be it your friend’s wedding or Diwali, an outfit with sequences on it can be an impressive piece. Kareena has made heads turn with her unique sequence outfits several times.
Don’t know what to wear to last-minute festive invites? Brocades and bold colours are a timeless wonder. Brocades can highlight your entire outfit in a click. This Kareena Kapoor’s picture is a source of inspiration.
The Angrezi Medium actress has dominated Bollywood’s fashion world for years now and her looks are inspiring. As always, keeping it bold, Kareena chose a silver coloured lehenga and posed for the camera. She looked absolutely drop-dead gorgeous.