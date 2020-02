1 / 9

Kareena Kapoor Khan's best looks

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the stylish divas of B Town. With a career span of over two decades, she rules the hearts of the audience and has truly created a niche for herself. She is one of the most bankable and sought after actresses currently and enjoys a massive and loyal fan following. She was last seen in Good Newwz co starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film gained immense love and appreciation from the critics and audience. Bebo has an exciting lineup of films this year with Laal Singh Chaddha, Takht and Angrezi Medium in her kitty. Apart from being a versatile actor, the diva has an impeccable sense of style and nails every look with ease. She has an aura around her that makes everyone's hearts swoon. On that note, we have compiled for you today some of the best looks of the actress in black outfits. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani