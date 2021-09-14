PHOTOS of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan that will make fans restless for Laal Singh Chaddha

1 / 6

Pictures making fans await the release of Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha has been making the headlines ever since the project has been announced. Fans are awaiting the release of the movie as they are very excited to watch Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan together on-screen, for the third time. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently welcomed her second born, Jahangir Ali Khan, and was pregnant at the time she began shooting for the movie, said “I have to 100% give the credit to Aamir for being absolutely wonderful and taking such security measures. Not knowing what is COVID and having an artist on set who is 5 months pregnant, so I give him all the credit for actually looking after me”. Pictures from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha, that have been surfacing on the internet have set the world of social media on fire, making fans even more excited about the Hollywood adaptation of Forrest Gump. Here are pictures from the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha, which will surely keep the eyes of millions glued at the release date of the movie. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla