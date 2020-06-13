PHOTOS: All the times Kareena Kapoor Khan showed how to effortlessly slay in red outfits

1 / 9

Kareena Kapoor Khan's looks in red outfits

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most fashionable actresses of Bollywood. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in western or traditional outfits with ease, Bebo knows how to slay! Over the years, Bebo has donned some really beautiful ensembles and turned heads with her oh-so-stunning appearances. Bebo has convinced that she can pull off literally any outfit. In an interview with a leading daily, Bebo was asked how her definition of fashion has changed over the years. The actress said, "I think fashion is always about being comfortable in your own skin rather than trying to follow trends or follow somebody else's footsteps. I think the whole idea is that to be so comfortable that you look confident especially being a woman one should be comfortable and feel confident." If you've noticed, Bebo is one actress who looks stunning in every colour. Be it red carpet events or movie premieres, the actress' go-to-colour, most of the time has been red. From slaying it in a red gown or red short dress and more, Bebo has effortlessly nailed each and every look with ease and elegance. Today, we take a look at times she wore a red outfit and looked absolutely ravishing and also gave major fashion goals.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani