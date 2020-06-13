Advertisement
PHOTOS: All the times Kareena Kapoor Khan showed how to effortlessly slay in red outfits

PHOTOS: All the times Kareena Kapoor Khan showed how to effortlessly slay in red outfits

From slaying it in a red gown or red short dress and more, Kareena Kapoor Khan has effortlessly nailed each and every look with ease and elegance. Today, we take a look at times she wore a red outfit and looked absolutely ravishing.
5358 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Kareena Kapoor Khan's looks in red outfits

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's looks in red outfits

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most fashionable actresses of Bollywood. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in western or traditional outfits with ease, Bebo knows how to slay! Over the years, Bebo has donned some really beautiful ensembles and turned heads with her oh-so-stunning appearances. Bebo has convinced that she can pull off literally any outfit. In an interview with a leading daily, Bebo was asked how her definition of fashion has changed over the years. The actress said, "I think fashion is always about being comfortable in your own skin rather than trying to follow trends or follow somebody else's footsteps. I think the whole idea is that to be so comfortable that you look confident especially being a woman one should be comfortable and feel confident." If you've noticed, Bebo is one actress who looks stunning in every colour. Be it red carpet events or movie premieres, the actress' go-to-colour, most of the time has been red. From slaying it in a red gown or red short dress and more, Bebo has effortlessly nailed each and every look with ease and elegance. Today, we take a look at times she wore a red outfit and looked absolutely ravishing and also gave major fashion goals.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Stunning as always

    Stunning as always

    Dressed in a red gown by Gauri and Nainika, Kareena looked extremely stunning. The actress' hair and makeup were on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Casual yet stylish

    Casual yet stylish

    Bebo knows how to look her best and turn heads with her stylish appearances. Dressed in a red outfit, Bebo looked simply stunning.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    Dressed in a red outfit, Bebo looked gorgeous. She rounded off her entire look with heels and tied her hair in a ponytail. The actress' makeup was on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Slaying

    Slaying

    For an awards show, Bebo stunned in a beautiful outfit. Dressed in a pink and red outfit with a thigh-high slit, Bebo looked beautiful beyond words. The actress kept it minimal with a pair of earrings and pink peep-toe Louboutins.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 9
    Desi look on point

    Desi look on point

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's desi looks are always on point. Dressed in a red kurta set, Bebo looked beautiful beyond words. The actress styled her look with statement earrings and opted for a bindi.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 7 / 9
    Simplicity at its best

    Simplicity at its best

    Bebo made a casual statement in a red short dress that bore laser cut decorative patterns. She teamed her outfit with white canvas sneakers.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Can't take our eyes off her

    Dressed in a red satin maxi dress, Bebo looked ravishing. What do you have to say about this look?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    So pretty

    So pretty

    Kareena Kapoor Khan once donned an asymmetrical satin number with a silhouette and looked absolutely pretty. This is one of the best looks of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

