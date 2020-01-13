PHOTOS: The cost of Kareena Kapoor Khan's THESE expensive bags will leave you speechless

1 / 7

Kareena Kapoor Khan's expensive bags

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the highest paid actresses of Bollywood. She marked her debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee. Though her debut film failed at the box office, she's been a part of many successful films. Bebo has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. Married to the Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena has built a brand of her own in the industry. Reportedly, Veere Di Wedding star's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 430 crore. She owns some finest accessories and luxury vehicles. The actress is brand conscious and owns some of most branded and super expensive clothes including bags. Her collection of handbags will certainly make your jaws drop. The Angrezi Medium actress' love for handbags is evident every time she steps out with one. The above listed black Birkin bag owned by Bebo costs around Rs 20-25 lakh. Apart from Birkin bag, here's a look at other expensive bags of the diva.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani