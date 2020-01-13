/
/
/
PHOTOS: The cost of Kareena Kapoor Khan's THESE expensive bags will leave you speechless
PHOTOS: The cost of Kareena Kapoor Khan's THESE expensive bags will leave you speechless
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the highest paid actresses of Bollywood. The actress is brand conscious and owns some of most branded and super expensive items. Here's a look at some of the expensive bags owned by the diva.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1014 reads
Mumbai
Updated: January 13, 2020 06:12 pm
1 / 7
Kareena Kapoor Khan's expensive bags
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the highest paid actresses of Bollywood. She marked her debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee. Though her debut film failed at the box office, she's been a part of many successful films. Bebo has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. Married to the Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena has built a brand of her own in the industry. Reportedly, Veere Di Wedding star's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 430 crore. She owns some finest accessories and luxury vehicles. The actress is brand conscious and owns some of most branded and super expensive clothes including bags. Her collection of handbags will certainly make your jaws drop. The Angrezi Medium actress' love for handbags is evident every time she steps out with one. The above listed black Birkin bag owned by Bebo costs around Rs 20-25 lakh. Apart from Birkin bag, here's a look at other expensive bags of the diva.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 7
Hermès Birkin bag
Kareena Kapoor Khan owns a Hermès Birkin bag which costs around Rs 8.5 lakh. She is often seen flaunting this expensive bag.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 7
Tom Ford Cross Body bag
Bebo also owns a Tom Ford Cross Body bag. The Veere Di Wedding actress carried a Tom Ford Crossbody bag at a Christmas lunch last year. The same costs around Rs 1, 14, 822.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 7
Black Chanel bag
Kareena Kapoor who is fond of designer bags was spotted carrying a black Chanel handbag which costs around 4 lakh.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 7
Chanel flap bag
The Jab We Met actress owns a Chanel flap bag and the price of the same will certainly make your jaws drop. The actress' Chanel flap bag costs around Rs 2 lakh.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 7
Chanel Cross Body Vanity Bag
Bebo is certainly a huge fan of Chanel. During one of her vacay, Kareena's selfie in which she can be seen flaunting her no makeup look went viral on Instagram. The Chanel Cross Body bag in black behind her grabbed major eyeballs. The same costs around 4 lakh.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 7
Dior handbag
Bebo is certainly in love with this bag by Christian Dior. She was spotted with the same at an airport. Bebo's Dior handbag costs around 2 lakh.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment