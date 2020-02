PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor aces the casual look as Taimur enjoys a piggyback ride on Saif Ali Khan's shoulders

1 / 8

Kareena, Saif and Taimur's day out

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are truly family goals and there is no denying that. They are often spotted together at parties, receptions and on family outings as they step out in the city in style. Taimur was born in 2016 and very soon became the most favourite kid of the town. He became the most talked about kid as he charmed everyone with his cute antics. Kareena and Saif have often been asked about him being in the limelight and they have reacted calmly mentioning it is a part of the culture and is inevitable. While Saif Ali Khan does not like posing for pictures, Bebo is the ultimate diva and treats her fans with some of the stunning photos of her as she poses for the shutterbugs in style. Check out the family's latest pictures as they were recently spotted in the city.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani