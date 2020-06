PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma & others; A look at actor’s vacay diary

1 / 15

Alia Bhatt is a sight for the sore eyes as she goes vacationing in New York

Gone are the days when social media used to be buzzing with vacation photos of Bollywood stars because as we speak, just like all of us, Bollywood actors are quarantining inside their house in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, every now and then, our social media feed had a photo of a celeb vacationing in some exotic locations and seeing the current crisis, going for a vacation seems like a distant dream, and therefore, just to brighten up your boring Monday, we decided to round up photos of celebs and their vacation diaries. What is interesting is that since there have been no film shootings since the past few months, celebs, too have been digging deep into their archives to share throwback photos from their vacations. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh to other actors, everyone has been sharing throwback vacation photos for their Instafam. From hiking on the hills, soaking up the sun by the beach to cycling or walking the streets of NYC, Bollywood actors and their vacation photos are something that totally wins over the internet.

Photo Credit : Instagram