Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan spotted at the airport as they leave for the shoot Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted leaving for the shoot of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha today. The actress opted for an Indian look with her classic beachy waves and accessorized her look with an animal printed tote bag. She was seen wearing a Beige kurta with a saffron dupatta and opted to add a pair of glares to complete her look. Aamir Khan joined her a bit late and was seen wearing a black polo shirt, saffron pants and styled his look with a pair of sunglasses and a blue cap. The actor shared a warm hug with Kareena as soon as he arrived. The two stars will be seen collaborating for the third time in the movie and we can't wait to witness their romance all over again as they are one of the most loved pairs onscreen. Check out their latest photos right here.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani