Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor pose for the paps

Karisma Kapoor is all set to make her digital debut with her upcoming web series and the actress has been quite pumped up about it. Coming out in her support today and rooting for her is none other than sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and both of them sure made for a sight to behold at the screening. Karisma and Kareena are both evergreen divas and together, they have managed to defy age and how. One might not be very surprised at seeing how hey not only seem to be getting younger with age but in fact, also keep upping their fashion game. For the screening of Karisma's web series today, Bebo decided to opt for a pretty yet simple white dress and let her smile do all the talking. Kareena has always been a believer of comfort and this outfit of hers proves just how beautifully she has managed to pull it off all over again. Karisma, on the other hand, opted for a multi-colour bodycon and she looked just as stunning as her dear sister. Together, the Kapoor sisters are setting out major fashion goals, just like always.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani