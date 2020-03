1 / 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan's style and fashion with her glamorous quotient is something fans love about the diva. Her recent Instagram debut is what everyone is talking about. Bebo graced the social media platform with a brand collaboration and put a mysterious video of a cat as her first Instagram post. Kareena's style is unmissable as the diva keeps it up with the latest trends. The actress' red carpet looks, off-duty looks and vacation pictures and Bebo's stylish looks always get hailed by her fans and critics as well. The actress will soon be seen in the movies Angrezi Medium, Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Recently the actress stepped out in her vibrant self sporting bright red bootcut pants paired with a striped blue and white top, the diva styled the look with her hair in beachy waves and golden earrings. Have a look at her latest photos as she was spotted leaving for a shoot.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani