Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the successful actresses of Bollywood. The Good Newwz actress who is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted in the city. For the uninitiated, Kareena and Saif announced their pregnancy news a couple of days ago. The couple shared a statement that reads, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishes for all their love and support." Bebo and Saif are already parents to a 3-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan who enjoys great popularity. The adorable munchkin has many fan clubs dedicated to him on social media. Just like her first pregnancy, Kareena is leaving no stone unturned to give style goals with her maternity style this time as well. The actress who has resumed work was recently spotted in the city. She nailed the athleisure look. For the unversed, she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is a remake of Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Fans of the stars are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming film. Having said that, take a look at the actress' latest photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani