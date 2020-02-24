Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks her glam look post shoot but her hairstyle demands your attention

PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks her glam look post shoot but her hairstyle demands your attention

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood. The stunning diva who is currently creating a lot of buzz due to her upcoming projects was recently papped in the city. Check out her latest photos!
5937 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Bebo rocks her glam look post shoot

    Bebo rocks her glam look post shoot

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood. The stunning diva who is currently creating a lot of buzz due to her upcoming projects - Angrezi Medium and Laal Singh Chaddha was recently papped in the city. As always, her style was on point. When it comes to style, we all know, Bebo is always dressed to the nines. Be it rocking a casual look or making heads turn with her stylish appearances, Bebo's style is always up to the mark and worth taking note of! The Veere Di Wedding actress hardly fails to impress the fashion police. With her latest outing, Bebo proved the same. Her latest stunning look is giving us major style goals. Plus, her hairstyle demands your attention as well. Without further ado, check out her latest photos and let us know what you think in the comments section below.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Stunning as always

    Stunning as always

    Dressed in a white shirt and black and white colour pleated skirt, Bebo looked ravishing.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Hairdo

    Hairdo

    We are absolutely in love with her look!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Rocking her makeup

    Rocking her makeup

    The actress' makeup is on point!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Working hard

    Working hard

    The actress was spotted outside the Mehboob studio.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Upcoming projects

    Upcoming projects

    The actress' kitty is full of films. She will be seen in Takht, Angrezi Medium and Laal Singh Chaddha.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

BTS: 8 drool worthy photos of RM that will help you beat your Monday blues
BTS: 8 drool worthy photos of RM that will help you beat your Monday blues
Mouni Roy\'s high end fashion handbags cost upto Rs 4 lakh; Check them out
Mouni Roy's high end fashion handbags cost upto Rs 4 lakh; Check them out
Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 6 ICONIC movies of the filmmaker which prove his versatility
Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 6 ICONIC movies of the filmmaker which prove his versatility
Anniversary Special: Ajay Devgn and Kajol\'s UNMISSABLE romantic moments are heartwarming
Anniversary Special: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's UNMISSABLE romantic moments are heartwarming
Sridevi Death Anniversary: Priceless photos of the star with Janhvi, Khushi, Boney Kapoor will melt your heart
Sridevi Death Anniversary: Priceless photos of the star with Janhvi, Khushi, Boney Kapoor will melt your heart
PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde\'s travel wardrobe is what every vagabond needs to get their hands on; Check out
PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde's travel wardrobe is what every vagabond needs to get their hands on; Check out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement