PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s denim and tee look gives us major girl next door vibes; Here’s proof

PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s denim and tee look gives us major girl next door vibes; Here’s proof

On our list today is Kareena Kapoor Khan and her various casual denim and tee looks that not only gives us major girl next door vibes but also, prove that only Bebo can rock a casual look and make it look like couture. Take a look!
1593 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Kareena Kapoor Khan nails her denim and tee look

    Kareena Kapoor Khan nails her denim and tee look

    It only takes Kareena Kapoor Khan to step out of her abode for her photos to go viral on social media because be it her gym looks, airport clicks or red carpet appearances, Kareena’s sartorial choices are always on point. And therefore, today, not her thigh-high shimmery gown looks or couture photos, we decided to round up a series of photos of the Good Newwz actress that proves that she can make denims and tee look like couture. Yes, often, Kareena Kapoor Khan is snapped wearing a pair of denims teamed with a plain tee, and for us, that is what tops our list because Bebo can make a simple denim and tee attire look stylish and chic. What is interesting is that while Bebo often sports her classic denim and tee look to the airport, she also attends lunch soirees with her BFF or night out with friends in denim and tee look and nails it. Also, on her many vacations with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor or family, Bebo is often seen sporting a comfy look that consists of denims and tee. Talking about her last release- Angrezi Medium, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Naina, redefined chic as she sported denim, tee and boots to rock her cop look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Comfy yet chic

    Comfy yet chic

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are often seen twinning in the classic white and blue denims look at the airport

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Bebo nails her classic black and blue denim look

    Bebo nails her classic black and blue denim look

    Kareena Kapoor Khan’s casual denim and tee look gives us major girl-next-door-vibes and for all the girls, who want lessons on how to style a casual look, we reckon that you should take cue from none other than our very own Poo

  • 4 / 11
    Kareena rocks her casual look as she poses with Lolo and mom Babita

    Kareena rocks her casual look as she poses with Lolo and mom Babita

    Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks her casual denim and tee look on her vacation with mom Babita Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor

  • 5 / 11
    Chic and stylish

    Chic and stylish

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gives us a lesson on how to nail the simple and comfy casual look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Bebo's cop look on point

    Bebo's cop look on point

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's last release- Angrezi Medium saw the actress play the role of a cop, Naina, and for the role, she nailed the denims and tee look like nobody else

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Kareena's got the swag

    Kareena's got the swag

    Prior to the lockdown, Kareena was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab, and due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film was stalled.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Kareena and Tim's airport look on point

    Kareena and Tim's airport look on point

    On Valentine's Day, Aamir Khan had dropped the first look of Kareena on social media and alongside the photo, Aamir Khan wrote, “पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। (restless to get and scared to lose, that’s journey of life) #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film. Comes naturally to me (wink emoji) Love.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Drop dead gorgeous

    Drop dead gorgeous

    This Good Newwz actress looks drop dead gorgeous as she steps out in black and blue denims sporting a red lip colour

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Bebo and Malaika Arora give us lessons on nailing the desk to dinner look

    Bebo and Malaika Arora give us lessons on nailing the desk to dinner look

    Usually, we snap Bebo chilling with her BFF's over the weekend, and in this throwback photo, we see Kareena and Malaika Arora giving us lessons on nailing the desk to dinner look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    One can never go wrong with denims

    One can never go wrong with denims

    Kareena Kapoor Khan usually dons a comfy look for her airport run and here, Kareena looks chic as she gets snapped with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

    Photo Credit : Instagram

