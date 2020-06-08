/
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s denim and tee look gives us major girl next door vibes; Here’s proof
On our list today is Kareena Kapoor Khan and her various casual denim and tee looks that not only gives us major girl next door vibes but also, prove that only Bebo can rock a casual look and make it look like couture. Take a look!
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: June 8, 2020 01:17 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan nails her denim and tee look
It only takes Kareena Kapoor Khan to step out of her abode for her photos to go viral on social media because be it her gym looks, airport clicks or red carpet appearances, Kareena’s sartorial choices are always on point. And therefore, today, not her thigh-high shimmery gown looks or couture photos, we decided to round up a series of photos of the Good Newwz actress that proves that she can make denims and tee look like couture. Yes, often, Kareena Kapoor Khan is snapped wearing a pair of denims teamed with a plain tee, and for us, that is what tops our list because Bebo can make a simple denim and tee attire look stylish and chic. What is interesting is that while Bebo often sports her classic denim and tee look to the airport, she also attends lunch soirees with her BFF or night out with friends in denim and tee look and nails it. Also, on her many vacations with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor or family, Bebo is often seen sporting a comfy look that consists of denims and tee. Talking about her last release- Angrezi Medium, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Naina, redefined chic as she sported denim, tee and boots to rock her cop look
Photo Credit : Instagram
Comfy yet chic
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are often seen twinning in the classic white and blue denims look at the airport
Photo Credit : Instagram
Bebo nails her classic black and blue denim look
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s casual denim and tee look gives us major girl-next-door-vibes and for all the girls, who want lessons on how to style a casual look, we reckon that you should take cue from none other than our very own Poo
Kareena rocks her casual look as she poses with Lolo and mom Babita
Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks her casual denim and tee look on her vacation with mom Babita Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor
Chic and stylish
Kareena Kapoor Khan gives us a lesson on how to nail the simple and comfy casual look
Photo Credit : Instagram
Bebo's cop look on point
Kareena Kapoor Khan's last release- Angrezi Medium saw the actress play the role of a cop, Naina, and for the role, she nailed the denims and tee look like nobody else
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kareena's got the swag
Prior to the lockdown, Kareena was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab, and due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film was stalled.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kareena and Tim's airport look on point
On Valentine's Day, Aamir Khan had dropped the first look of Kareena on social media and alongside the photo, Aamir Khan wrote, “पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। (restless to get and scared to lose, that’s journey of life) #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film. Comes naturally to me (wink emoji) Love.”
Photo Credit : Instagram
Drop dead gorgeous
This Good Newwz actress looks drop dead gorgeous as she steps out in black and blue denims sporting a red lip colour
Photo Credit : Instagram
Bebo and Malaika Arora give us lessons on nailing the desk to dinner look
Usually, we snap Bebo chilling with her BFF's over the weekend, and in this throwback photo, we see Kareena and Malaika Arora giving us lessons on nailing the desk to dinner look
Photo Credit : Instagram
One can never go wrong with denims
Kareena Kapoor Khan usually dons a comfy look for her airport run and here, Kareena looks chic as she gets snapped with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan
Photo Credit : Instagram
