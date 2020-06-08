PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s denim and tee look gives us major girl next door vibes; Here’s proof

1 / 11

Kareena Kapoor Khan nails her denim and tee look

It only takes Kareena Kapoor Khan to step out of her abode for her photos to go viral on social media because be it her gym looks, airport clicks or red carpet appearances, Kareena’s sartorial choices are always on point. And therefore, today, not her thigh-high shimmery gown looks or couture photos, we decided to round up a series of photos of the Good Newwz actress that proves that she can make denims and tee look like couture. Yes, often, Kareena Kapoor Khan is snapped wearing a pair of denims teamed with a plain tee, and for us, that is what tops our list because Bebo can make a simple denim and tee attire look stylish and chic. What is interesting is that while Bebo often sports her classic denim and tee look to the airport, she also attends lunch soirees with her BFF or night out with friends in denim and tee look and nails it. Also, on her many vacations with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor or family, Bebo is often seen sporting a comfy look that consists of denims and tee. Talking about her last release- Angrezi Medium, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Naina, redefined chic as she sported denim, tee and boots to rock her cop look

Photo Credit : Instagram