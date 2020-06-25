Advertisement
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are spotted in the city amid COVID 19

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were spotted in the city as they stepped out together amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Check out their photos.
10281 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2020 05:04 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Kareena, Saif and Taimur spotted in town amid lockdown

    Kareena, Saif and Taimur spotted in town at their stylish best

    Kareena Kapoor Khan created a storm on the internet when she joined social media. Ever since she has been enjoying her time in quarantine and on social media to the fullest. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are amongst Bollywood's power couples. The couple fell for each other on the sets of the movie, Tashan. The two never fail to give us the ultimate goals for the couple. Even though they did not work against each other after marriage, their chemistry off-screen manages to grab all our attention now and then. Time and again, Bebo has mentioned how marrying Saif was her life's best decision. The actress has been blessing her fans with some of the most delightful moments from her life. Despite their absence from social media the Pataudis managed to be the internet's favourite family given their amazing holiday pictures and public appearances together in the airport or at Bollywood events. Their son Taimur Ali Khan's is the most papped celeb kid in the country and people can't get enough of his cute looks. Recently, the family made headlines when they stepped out at marine drive for a walk. Today, yet again, we have photos of the family as they stepped out in their casual looks and were spotted by the shutterbugs. Check out photos.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    The royal family

    The royal family

    Bebo, Saif and Taimur are amongst the most loved and popular families in the industry and often create buzz on social media.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Taking the precautions

    Taking the precautions

    All three of them made sure they took the necessary precautions as they stepped out in the city.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Saif's signature white kurta

    Saif's signature white kurta

    Saif is often seen wearing his favourite signature white kurta that makes him a true royal Pataudi.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Waving goodbye to the cameras

    Waving goodbye to the cameras

    Tashan actor waves to the paparazzi as they go inside.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 9
    The cutest little munchkin

    The cutest little munchkin

    Taimur is undeniably the most adorable munchkin on the block.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    We missed Taimur's waves

    We missed Taimur's waves

    Taimur waves to the paparazzi as he held on to his abba.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    Chic yet stylish

    Chic yet stylish

    Bebo was dressed in a black plain t-shirt and a pair of pants. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and left her hair open.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    Saif and Bebo walk hand-in-hand as they get spotted in town.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

