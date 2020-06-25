/
/
/
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are spotted in the city amid COVID 19
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are spotted in the city amid COVID 19
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were spotted in the city as they stepped out together amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Check out their photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
10281 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 25, 2020 05:04 pm
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment