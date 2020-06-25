PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are spotted in the city amid COVID 19

1 / 9

Kareena, Saif and Taimur spotted in town at their stylish best

Kareena Kapoor Khan created a storm on the internet when she joined social media. Ever since she has been enjoying her time in quarantine and on social media to the fullest. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are amongst Bollywood's power couples. The couple fell for each other on the sets of the movie, Tashan. The two never fail to give us the ultimate goals for the couple. Even though they did not work against each other after marriage, their chemistry off-screen manages to grab all our attention now and then. Time and again, Bebo has mentioned how marrying Saif was her life's best decision. The actress has been blessing her fans with some of the most delightful moments from her life. Despite their absence from social media the Pataudis managed to be the internet's favourite family given their amazing holiday pictures and public appearances together in the airport or at Bollywood events. Their son Taimur Ali Khan's is the most papped celeb kid in the country and people can't get enough of his cute looks. Recently, the family made headlines when they stepped out at marine drive for a walk. Today, yet again, we have photos of the family as they stepped out in their casual looks and were spotted by the shutterbugs. Check out photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani