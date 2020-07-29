PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan slays effortlessly in an animal print dress as she steps out with Taimur Ali Khan

1 / 9

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's latest pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan created a storm on the internet when she joined social media earlier this year. Ever since she has been enjoying her time in quarantine and on social media to the fullest. The actress has been blessing her fans with some of the most delightful moments from her life. From her sans makeup looks to her gorgeous sun-kissed moments and Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's bonding season, her Instagram is a treat for every Bebo fan out there! Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is also known for acing her style game like a pro! Be it her red carpet appearances, family gatherings, promotional events, girls party night or her casual outings, it's hard to miss Kareena's styling. While she surely has one of the most glam teams in the industry to deck her up, we're also a fan of her style! She is known to ace even the simplest of looks like no one else ever can! From a pantsuit, camisole, strapless dress to a tee and pair of jeans, Kareena Kapoor is always styled to perfection and pulls off every look like a boss. The actress' son Taimur is no less than a star in his rights. The nationwide popular and loved munchkin often makes an appearance with his parents as he steps out for play dates or walks. He is a rage nationwide owing to his adorable antics and cuteness that cannot be expressed in words. The mother-son duo has been spotted amid the ongoing COVID crises as they stepped out a couple of times ever since the lockdown started easing. A few hours ago, the duo was spotted in the city by the shutterbugs at their stylish best! Check out photos.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani