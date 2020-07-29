Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan slays effortlessly in an animal print dress as she steps out with Taimur Ali Khan

PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan slays effortlessly in an animal print dress as she steps out with Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur were spotted in the town a few hours ago. The mother-son duo looked amazing as always as they were papped by the shutterbugs. Check out photos!
13295 reads Mumbai Updated: July 29, 2020 06:49 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's latest pics

    Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's latest pics

    Kareena Kapoor Khan created a storm on the internet when she joined social media earlier this year. Ever since she has been enjoying her time in quarantine and on social media to the fullest. The actress has been blessing her fans with some of the most delightful moments from her life. From her sans makeup looks to her gorgeous sun-kissed moments and Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's bonding season, her Instagram is a treat for every Bebo fan out there! Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is also known for acing her style game like a pro! Be it her red carpet appearances, family gatherings, promotional events, girls party night or her casual outings, it's hard to miss Kareena's styling. While she surely has one of the most glam teams in the industry to deck her up, we're also a fan of her style! She is known to ace even the simplest of looks like no one else ever can! From a pantsuit, camisole, strapless dress to a tee and pair of jeans, Kareena Kapoor is always styled to perfection and pulls off every look like a boss. The actress' son Taimur is no less than a star in his rights. The nationwide popular and loved munchkin often makes an appearance with his parents as he steps out for play dates or walks. He is a rage nationwide owing to his adorable antics and cuteness that cannot be expressed in words. The mother-son duo has been spotted amid the ongoing COVID crises as they stepped out a couple of times ever since the lockdown started easing. A few hours ago, the duo was spotted in the city by the shutterbugs at their stylish best! Check out photos.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 2 / 9
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This click is truly a perfect picture.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 3 / 9
    A day out with her munchkin

    A day out with her munchkin

    Taimur and Bebo give major mother-son goals every time they step out.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 4 / 9
    Sneak peek

    Sneak peek

    We love how Taimur is trying to look at the shutterbugs from afar.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 5 / 9
    Adorable as ever

    Adorable as ever

    Aren't they super endearing?

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Engrossed in conversations

    Engrossed in conversations

    Looks like there was some serious conversation going on here!

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 7 / 9
    Candid click

    Candid click

    Kareena and Taimur snapped in a candid click.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 8 / 9
    The essentials

    The essentials

    Masks are the most essential part of our outfits now and Bebo and Taimur made sure to stick to the necessary precautions.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 9 / 9
    Stylish as ever

    Stylish as ever

    Kareena was seen dressed in a flowy animal-print outfit that she carried off effortlessly!

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement