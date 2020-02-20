Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan's airport looks prove they are the MOST stylish mother and son

PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan's airport looks prove they are the MOST stylish mother and son

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. When it comes to style, Bebo is always dressed to the nines. Taimur, on the other hand, is also always dressed appropriately for every occasion. Today, we bring to you Kareena and Taimur's best stylish airport looks.
1231 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Bebo and Tim's stylish airport looks

    Bebo and Tim's stylish airport looks

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. When it comes to style, Bebo is always dressed to the nines. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in desi wear, Bebo's style game knows no bounds. The Good Newwz actress' style sense even makes her a fashion icon. Over the years, Bebo has pulled off many looks adding her own swag and style to it. Speaking of her airport looks, Bebo has always made it to the point that it is always up to the mark. Unarguably, Bebo has a perfect look for every airport outing. The stunning actress knows how to keep her airport look casual yet stylish. Taimur, on the other hand, is also always dressed appropriately for every occasion. Speaking of his airport style, Taimur often manages to grab our attention. In an interview with a leading daily, Kareena was asked about dressing up Taimur, Bebo said that she dresses him because she likes to dress him up. Today, we bring to you Kareena and Taimur's best stylish airport looks.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Taimur's look steals our attention

    Taimur's look steals our attention

    This is one of the most fashionable looks of the mother-son duo. Bebo stunned in a white tee paired with an army green jacket and dark blue jeans with leather boots, Tim looked cute as a button in a white tee with 'I love mom' written on it and jeans and brown leather boots.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    In this airport look, while Bebo is slaying her casual look, Taimur is looking adorable in his all-black athleisure wear.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Stylish mother-son duo

    Stylish mother-son duo

    During one of the airport outing, Bebo donned a denim blue jacket over a pinstripe shirt and blue jeans, Taimur looked adorable in a dark blue T-shirt and pants.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    Dressed in a black top paired with a black jacket, blue jeans, and boots, Bebo looked stunning. Taimur, on the other hand, donned a black printed T-shirt and jeans.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    Slaying in ethnic wear

    Slaying in ethnic wear

    Kareena donned a yellow-green Kurta with white bottom wear and carried a dupatta along with it. Taimur, on the other hand, looked cute in his denim on denim wear.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Style on point

    Style on point

    Kareena and Taimur's recent airport is all about style. While Kareena wore a funky jacket over grey jeans and paired it with blue heels, Tim looked super cute in a green and blue checkered shirt with blue jeans and black sports shoes.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    We love this look of the duo!

    We love this look of the duo!

    While Taimur is wearing red athleisure wear, Kareena stunned in a leather jacket, black jeggings and boots.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday: 5 Reasons why we can\'t wait to watch Puri Jagannadh\'s next film
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday: 5 Reasons why we can't wait to watch Puri Jagannadh's next film
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora, Bollywood divas who wore outfits INSPIRED by Hollywood stars
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora, Bollywood divas who wore outfits INSPIRED by Hollywood stars
PHOTOS: John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh\'s most adorable PDA moments that you can\'t miss
PHOTOS: John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh's most adorable PDA moments that you can't miss
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karan Patel is known as the angry young man of TV; Here\'s Why
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karan Patel is known as the angry young man of TV; Here's Why
Neha Kakkar has been linked to THESE stars; Find out
Neha Kakkar has been linked to THESE stars; Find out
Sai Pallavi Interesting Facts: From rejecting 2 crore fairness product deal to being a doctor; Check it out
Sai Pallavi Interesting Facts: From rejecting 2 crore fairness product deal to being a doctor; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement