PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan's airport looks prove they are the MOST stylish mother and son

Bebo and Tim's stylish airport looks

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. When it comes to style, Bebo is always dressed to the nines. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in desi wear, Bebo's style game knows no bounds. The Good Newwz actress' style sense even makes her a fashion icon. Over the years, Bebo has pulled off many looks adding her own swag and style to it. Speaking of her airport looks, Bebo has always made it to the point that it is always up to the mark. Unarguably, Bebo has a perfect look for every airport outing. The stunning actress knows how to keep her airport look casual yet stylish. Taimur, on the other hand, is also always dressed appropriately for every occasion. Speaking of his airport style, Taimur often manages to grab our attention. In an interview with a leading daily, Kareena was asked about dressing up Taimur, Bebo said that she dresses him because she likes to dress him up. Today, we bring to you Kareena and Taimur's best stylish airport looks.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani