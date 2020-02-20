/
/
/
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan's airport looks prove they are the MOST stylish mother and son
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan's airport looks prove they are the MOST stylish mother and son
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. When it comes to style, Bebo is always dressed to the nines. Taimur, on the other hand, is also always dressed appropriately for every occasion. Today, we bring to you Kareena and Taimur's best stylish airport looks.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1231 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 20, 2020 01:07 pm
1 / 8
Bebo and Tim's stylish airport looks
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. When it comes to style, Bebo is always dressed to the nines. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in desi wear, Bebo's style game knows no bounds. The Good Newwz actress' style sense even makes her a fashion icon. Over the years, Bebo has pulled off many looks adding her own swag and style to it. Speaking of her airport looks, Bebo has always made it to the point that it is always up to the mark. Unarguably, Bebo has a perfect look for every airport outing. The stunning actress knows how to keep her airport look casual yet stylish. Taimur, on the other hand, is also always dressed appropriately for every occasion. Speaking of his airport style, Taimur often manages to grab our attention. In an interview with a leading daily, Kareena was asked about dressing up Taimur, Bebo said that she dresses him because she likes to dress him up. Today, we bring to you Kareena and Taimur's best stylish airport looks.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 8
Taimur's look steals our attention
This is one of the most fashionable looks of the mother-son duo. Bebo stunned in a white tee paired with an army green jacket and dark blue jeans with leather boots, Tim looked cute as a button in a white tee with 'I love mom' written on it and jeans and brown leather boots.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 8
Cuteness personified
In this airport look, while Bebo is slaying her casual look, Taimur is looking adorable in his all-black athleisure wear.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 8
Stylish mother-son duo
During one of the airport outing, Bebo donned a denim blue jacket over a pinstripe shirt and blue jeans, Taimur looked adorable in a dark blue T-shirt and pants.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 8
Twinning and winning
Dressed in a black top paired with a black jacket, blue jeans, and boots, Bebo looked stunning. Taimur, on the other hand, donned a black printed T-shirt and jeans.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 8
Slaying in ethnic wear
Kareena donned a yellow-green Kurta with white bottom wear and carried a dupatta along with it. Taimur, on the other hand, looked cute in his denim on denim wear.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 8
Style on point
Kareena and Taimur's recent airport is all about style. While Kareena wore a funky jacket over grey jeans and paired it with blue heels, Tim looked super cute in a green and blue checkered shirt with blue jeans and black sports shoes.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 8
We love this look of the duo!
While Taimur is wearing red athleisure wear, Kareena stunned in a leather jacket, black jeggings and boots.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment