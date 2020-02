1 / 6

PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan's all blue outfit is the perfect pick for a casual day out

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be keeping it cool and comfy after cousin Armaan Jain's wedding. The actress looked beguiling in a sunshine yellow saree teamed with a dull gold blouse and a sleek bun at the wedding shenanigans. After having made her fans go gaga over her traditional look, Bebo is all set to turn heads once again as she makes a stylish appearance in the city. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Bebo defines good looks, good looks, and good looks! in every outfit that she dons. Be it a fancy evening or a casual day out, Kareena has the best OOTD for literally everything! Just a while ago, Kareena stepped out in the city and shelled out major style inspiration in her all-blue outfit. The Good Newwz actress wore a navy blue sweatshirt teamed with blue pants and flip flops. Kareena had her hair pulled back in a messy bun and she put on a pair of stylish shades with her outfit. Sure to impress the fashion nazis with her cool and casual look, Kareena wowed in her de-glam avatar. Her outfit seems like a perfect pick for a casual day out that we all need in our wardrobes! Check out her pictures:

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani