Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur wave to the paps when spotted outside Karisma Kapoor's house

PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur wave to the paps when spotted outside Karisma Kapoor's house

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan looked adorable when spotted outside Karisma Kapoor's house in the city on a Sunday evening.
4851 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur wave to the paps when spotted outside Karisma Kapoor's house

    PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur wave to the paps when spotted outside Karisma Kapoor's house

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan always grab headlines when spotted in the city together. Recently the trio turned heads when they were twinning in white on the day of Holi. Today, the adorable family was spotted again in the city. Bebo looked gorgeous in a black top and white pants, while Saif looked handsome in a blue shirt and white pants. Little munchkin stole the limelight in a white t-shirt and black pants with matching white shoes. From all the photos that arrived, we can see Kareena, Saif and Taimur waving to the paps who were clicking their pics from a distance. The three looked adorable and had just arrived at Karisma Kapoor's house for a small get-together. As we look forward to it, here's a look at the family's latest photos. Taimur's cuteness will yet again melt your heart. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 2 / 6
    PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur wave to the paps when spotted outside Karisma Kapoor's house

    The cute wave:

    Taimur Ali Khan was spotted showing off his cute wave to the paps.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 3 / 6
    PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur wave to the paps when spotted outside Karisma Kapoor's house

    The family waves at the paps:

    Saif and Kareena were also spotted waving to the paps following Taimur.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 4 / 6
    PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur wave to the paps when spotted outside Karisma Kapoor's house

    Mommy's little boy:

    Mommy Kareena holds Taimur in her hands and looks like TimTim is enjoying it.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 5 / 6
    PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur wave to the paps when spotted outside Karisma Kapoor's house

    The diva says hi:

    Kareena who looked stunning like always waved to the paps who were clicking pictures of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 6 / 6
    PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur wave to the paps when spotted outside Karisma Kapoor's house

    Cute as a button:

    Little Taimur looks cute as a button in a white t-shirt and black pants.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Best of the Week: Kareena Kapoor Khan\'s red pants, Sunny Leone\'s kids to Malaika Arora\'s gym look; See Photos
Best of the Week: Kareena Kapoor Khan's red pants, Sunny Leone's kids to Malaika Arora's gym look; See Photos
PHOTOS: Nia Sharma\'s obsession with the black colour outfits knows no bounds; Check it out
PHOTOS: Nia Sharma's obsession with the black colour outfits knows no bounds; Check it out
Kangana Ranaut rocks her desi airport look with a Christian Dior bag worth Rs 2 lakh; See PHOTOS
Kangana Ranaut rocks her desi airport look with a Christian Dior bag worth Rs 2 lakh; See PHOTOS
Zayn Malik can pull off any shade of hair colour and THESE 8 photos are proof; Check it out
Zayn Malik can pull off any shade of hair colour and THESE 8 photos are proof; Check it out
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni: Unmissable statements made by Tollywood\'s star couple about each other
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni: Unmissable statements made by Tollywood's star couple about each other
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan show us their true ROYAL side; Check Photos
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan show us their true ROYAL side; Check Photos

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement