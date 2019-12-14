Photos of the Week: From Kareena Kapoor Khan's self-love, Deepika Padukone breaking down to Miss Universe 2019

1 / 11

Check out the top trending photos of the week

This week has been full of surprises as we saw a huge turnout of red carpet events, trailer launches and things changing globally. The trailer of the Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer released a while ago. It gives us goosebumps as we see Deepika power her way to justice as she stands back strong after an acid attack. The actors along with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar graced the trailer launch event where Deepika shared her experience about portraying an acid attack survivor and the actress broke down as she spoke about it. The 2019 Miss Universe beauty pageant took place on Sunday in Atlanta, the capital of the US state of Georgia. For the unversed, Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi won the pageant. Read on to know more. Kareena Kapoor Khan is giving us looks after looks and we are all left in awe. Her latest look has definitely left us lovestruck as it just cements Kareena's love for herself! Bebo donned a white organza saree with elaborate floral work on it in pastel from Picchika. The highlight of the saree however is "Bebo" which is printed on the saree. We love how the saree is so poised and elegant and the graphic stands out in its own quirky right put together extremely effortlessly. Check out other top photos of the week right here.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Viral Bhayani