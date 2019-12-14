Home
Photos of the Week: From Kareena Kapoor Khan's self-love, Deepika Padukone breaking down to Miss Universe 2019

Check out the most trending pictures of the week. From Chhapaak's emotional trailer launch to Miss Universe 2019's history created this year.
70445 reads Mumbai Updated: December 14, 2019 08:01 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Check out the top trending photos of the week

    Check out the top trending photos of the week

    This week has been full of surprises as we saw a huge turnout of red carpet events, trailer launches and things changing globally. The trailer of the Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer released a while ago. It gives us goosebumps as we see Deepika power her way to justice as she stands back strong after an acid attack. The actors along with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar graced the trailer launch event where Deepika shared her experience about portraying an acid attack survivor and the actress broke down as she spoke about it. The 2019 Miss Universe beauty pageant took place on Sunday in Atlanta, the capital of the US state of Georgia. For the unversed, Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi won the pageant. Read on to know more. Kareena Kapoor Khan is giving us looks after looks and we are all left in awe. Her latest look has definitely left us lovestruck as it just cements Kareena's love for herself! Bebo donned a white organza saree with elaborate floral work on it in pastel from Picchika. The highlight of the saree however is "Bebo" which is printed on the saree. We love how the saree is so poised and elegant and the graphic stands out in its own quirky right put together extremely effortlessly. Check out other top photos of the week right here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 11
    Miss Universe 2019

    Miss Universe 2019

    Miss Universe 2019: South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi wins, becomes first black woman to ever win the title.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 3 / 11
    Favourites in the town again

    Favourites in the town again

    Taimur Ali Kha, one of the cutest Bollywood star kids, recently stepped out with his father Saif Ali Khan and the father-son duo were spotted going for a drive.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    Vijay Devarakonda introduces his new heroine

    Vijay Devarakonda introduces his new heroine

    The latest poster of World Famous Lover features Vijay Deverakonda as Gautham and Izabelle Leite as Iza in the backdrop of the scenic locales of Paris.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Ranveer Deepika glam up an awards show

    Ranveer Deepika glam up an awards show

    The gorgeous couple stepped out in black we are in love with their outfits and energy.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 11
    Deepika Padukone gets emotional at Chhapaak's trailer launch

    Deepika Padukone gets emotional at Chhapaak's trailer launch

    Fans and critics alike have praised Deepika Padukone for yet another stellar performance in the movie. Chhapaak also marks the return of the actress to the big screen after a break of almost two years.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 11
    The Pautudis at their palace

    The Pautudis at their palace

    Actor Soha Ali Khan, along with husband Kunal Kemmu, family members, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, were spotted at the Pataudi Palace on Friday. On Saturday, Soha shared a cute picture of Kareena’s son Taimur and her daughter Inaaya on a swing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Kareena Kapoor Khan describes self love in the most stylish way ever

    Kareena Kapoor Khan describes self love in the most stylish way ever

    Bebo donned a white organza saree with elaborate floral work on it in pastel from Picchika. The highlight of the saree, however, is "Bebo" which is printed on the saree. We love how the saree is so poised and elegant and the graphic stands out in its own quirky right put together extremely effortlessly. Kareena styled her look with a simple braid, drop earrings, light smokey eyes and a nude lip.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Make way for AbRam Khan

    Make way for AbRam Khan

    SRK and AbRam made an appearance and today, a video has gone viral on social media, curated by fan-clubs, from the party in which AbRam can be seen gesturing to the paparazzi gathered around his car to move out of the way. As expected, the moment paparazzi snapped SRK’s car, they rushed to click photos and on seeing this, 6-year-old AbRam asked the paparazzi to make way for his car.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Stormi Webster's funky jacket game

    Stormi Webster's funky jacket game

    Stormi Webster's fashion game is as funky as her mother. Kylie Jenner shared an adorable picture of the toddler in a metallic rose gold jacket.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Malang winning hearts already

    Malang winning hearts already

    Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur raise the temperature in the city as they head out to shoot for Malang. Going all cool and casual, Aditya pulled off an all-black outfit. He clubbed up a black tank top with black track pants and white flip flops. On the other hand, Disha wowed us in a printed white bodysuit and denim shorts, clubbing it up with pink sports shoes.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

