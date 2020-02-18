Home
PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan twin in white as they get papped outside Karisma Kapoor's house

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan was recently spotted outside Karisma Kapoor's house. The duo twinned in white and as always, Taimur grabbed attention. Check it out.
  • 1 / 7
    Best mother-son duo

    Best mother-son duo

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan was recently spotted outside Karisma Kapoor's house. As always, Taimur grabbed attention with his cuteness. Sometimes, Taimur is clicked with his nanny outside playschool or daddy Saif Ali Khan enjoying a piggyback ride and mostly, he is clicked along with mom Kareena. Speaking of Tim's popularity, as revealed by Karan Johar, he has the highest rate set by paparazzi. He has several fan clubs dedicated to him. It's not wrong to say that he has surpassed the fan following of mom Kareena Kapoor Khan. Taimur's pictures are always an absolute treat to the eyes and it's doubled when mommy Kareena Kapoor is spotted along with him. Speaking about his recent outing with mom, Bebo and Taimur twinned in white and won hearts yet again. The little munchkin couldn't stop staring at the cameras clicking his photos. Check them out here!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Adorable as always

    Adorable as always

    He is one of the cutest star kids of Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Can't stop looking at the cameras

    Can't stop looking at the cameras

    The little Nawab is quite familiar with the paparazzi culture. At times, he waves and even strikes a pose for them.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    This isn't the first time Bebo and Tim twinned in white. However, they look cute.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Nailed the casual look

    Nailed the casual look

    Dressed in a plain white T-shirt and pants, Bebo rocked the casual look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Beyond cute

    Beyond cute

    Taimur's expressions in this snap is beyond cute.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Friendly kid

    Friendly kid

    Bebo once mentioned that Taimur waves back at paparazzi as everyone always calls his name and he is a friendly child.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

