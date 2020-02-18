PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan twin in white as they get papped outside Karisma Kapoor's house

1 / 7

Best mother-son duo

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan was recently spotted outside Karisma Kapoor's house. As always, Taimur grabbed attention with his cuteness. Sometimes, Taimur is clicked with his nanny outside playschool or daddy Saif Ali Khan enjoying a piggyback ride and mostly, he is clicked along with mom Kareena. Speaking of Tim's popularity, as revealed by Karan Johar, he has the highest rate set by paparazzi. He has several fan clubs dedicated to him. It's not wrong to say that he has surpassed the fan following of mom Kareena Kapoor Khan. Taimur's pictures are always an absolute treat to the eyes and it's doubled when mommy Kareena Kapoor is spotted along with him. Speaking about his recent outing with mom, Bebo and Taimur twinned in white and won hearts yet again. The little munchkin couldn't stop staring at the cameras clicking his photos. Check them out here!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani