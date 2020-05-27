Advertisement
PICS: When Kareena Kapoor Khan posed with Saif Ali Khan & Taimur carrying a Tom Ford bag worth a bomb

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the undisputed queen of fashion in B-town and there's no denying that. She loves to sport high-end brands. Have a look at the time she donned a simple white shirt with black pants and completed her look with a Tom Ford crossbody bag worth more than a lakh
4054 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    When Kareena Kapoor teamed up a simple look with a bag worth more than one lakh

    Kareena Kapoor Khan created a storm on the internet when she joined social media and crossed the 2 million mark in just a couple of weeks. Ever since she has been enjoying her time in quarantine and on social media to the fullest. The actress has been blessing her fans with some of the most delightful moments from her life. From her sans makeup looks to her gorgeous sun-kissed moments and Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's bonding season, her Instagram is a treat for every Bebo fan out there! Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is also known for acing her style game like a pro! Be it her red carpet appearances, family gatherings, promotional events, girls party night or her casual outings, it's hard to miss Kareena's styling. While she surely has one of the most glam teams in the industry to deck her up, we're also a fan of her style! She is known to ace even the simplest of looks like no one else ever can! From a pantsuit, camisole, strapless dress to a tee and pair of jeans, Kareena Kapoor is always styled to perfection and pulls off every look like a boss. Talking about her fashion choices and how she always manages to slay effortlessly in everything she wears, the diva opened up in an interview as she said, "A loose t-shirt paired with denim is my favourite outfit and people find that stylish too. When I step out for a special occasion then I just give a little thought to what would look good on me and what won’t. I have to think about my appearance because I am an actress, otherwise it doesn’t matter to me that much. I just dress up for special occasions, otherwise, you have mostly seen me in simple clothes and without makeup." What she said is true and we have proof. In 2018, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan posed for the paparazzi at the annual Christmas lunch and looked extremely happy on the occasion. In the photos, we can see Taimur and Saif twinning in a shade of blue. Saif can be seen wearing a blue kurta with white pyjama and brown shoes along with black glares. Taimur surely looked cute in an all-denim ensemble. He can be seen wearing a denim shirt with blue denim jeans and white sneakers. On the other hands, Kareena can be seen keeping it simple and elegant in a white shirt with black jeans, black heels and a pair of sunglasses. However, her crossbody bag here deserves all your attention which is worth a WHOPPING price! The Veere Di Wedding actress teamed up her outfit with a Tom Ford Crossbody bag that costs around Rs 1,14,822. Take a look at their photos!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Pataudi family at their stylish best

    For an afternoon lunch, the family donned the simplest yet stylish attires. Bebo opted for an oversized white shirt paired with black pants and a crossbody bag making a major style statement.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Picture perfect

    The family's snap is indeed a picture-perfect!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    The OG fashion queenOnly Bebo can pull off a simple shirt, pair of pants, sunglasses and shoulder bag with so much confidence and poise.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Aren't they too adorable?

    This family is indeed one of the most adorable families in B town and there's no denying that.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Look at that little munchkin

    Taimur Ali Khan looks the cutest in that denim printed shirt and pair of jeans as he holds on to his amma and abba.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Twinning with dad

    Taimur and Saif twin in dad and set father-son duo goals.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

