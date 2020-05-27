PICS: When Kareena Kapoor Khan posed with Saif Ali Khan & Taimur carrying a Tom Ford bag worth a bomb

1 / 7

When Kareena Kapoor teamed up a simple look with a bag worth more than one lakh

Kareena Kapoor Khan created a storm on the internet when she joined social media and crossed the 2 million mark in just a couple of weeks. Ever since she has been enjoying her time in quarantine and on social media to the fullest. The actress has been blessing her fans with some of the most delightful moments from her life. From her sans makeup looks to her gorgeous sun-kissed moments and Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's bonding season, her Instagram is a treat for every Bebo fan out there! Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is also known for acing her style game like a pro! Be it her red carpet appearances, family gatherings, promotional events, girls party night or her casual outings, it's hard to miss Kareena's styling. While she surely has one of the most glam teams in the industry to deck her up, we're also a fan of her style! She is known to ace even the simplest of looks like no one else ever can! From a pantsuit, camisole, strapless dress to a tee and pair of jeans, Kareena Kapoor is always styled to perfection and pulls off every look like a boss. Talking about her fashion choices and how she always manages to slay effortlessly in everything she wears, the diva opened up in an interview as she said, "A loose t-shirt paired with denim is my favourite outfit and people find that stylish too. When I step out for a special occasion then I just give a little thought to what would look good on me and what won’t. I have to think about my appearance because I am an actress, otherwise it doesn’t matter to me that much. I just dress up for special occasions, otherwise, you have mostly seen me in simple clothes and without makeup." What she said is true and we have proof. In 2018, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan posed for the paparazzi at the annual Christmas lunch and looked extremely happy on the occasion. In the photos, we can see Taimur and Saif twinning in a shade of blue. Saif can be seen wearing a blue kurta with white pyjama and brown shoes along with black glares. Taimur surely looked cute in an all-denim ensemble. He can be seen wearing a denim shirt with blue denim jeans and white sneakers. On the other hands, Kareena can be seen keeping it simple and elegant in a white shirt with black jeans, black heels and a pair of sunglasses. However, her crossbody bag here deserves all your attention which is worth a WHOPPING price! The Veere Di Wedding actress teamed up her outfit with a Tom Ford Crossbody bag that costs around Rs 1,14,822. Take a look at their photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani