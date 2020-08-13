/
From pouting, post workout to no makeup look, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a selfie queen and here's PROOF
Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares her pictures and videos on Instagram. The actress is extremely fond of selfies. On that note, here are some of her pictures that prove her selfie game is always on point.
Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction. The beautiful actress and Saif Ali Khan recently took the internet by storm by announcing that they are expecting a second baby. The couple already have a 3-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan who is a star in his own right. Kareena and Saif released an official statement which reads, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support." As soon as the couple shared the news, social media flooded with congratulatory messages. Several celebs including Rhea Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and others took to social media as well to congratulate the couple on the good news. Kareena and Saif are undeniably one of the power couples of Bollywood. Talking about Bebo, in particular, she last starred opposite Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey and others in Good Newwz. Up next, she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. On the personal side, Bebo, as we all know, is very active on social media. Ever since making her debut on Instagram, Bebo has been sharing pictures and videos giving fans an insight into her life. Her Instagram captions are hilarious at times as well. Going by her social media posts, one would agree that she is extremely fond of selfies. From pouting, post workout snap to sharing her no makeup look and more, Bebo knows how to look good in selfies. Speaking of that, here are some of her unmissable pictures that prove her selfie game is always on point.
So pretty
The actress recently shared this selfie and wrote, "Wake up and makeup is the Monday mood I was waiting for."
Fitness freak
It is no secret that Bebo is a fitness freak.
Beautiful sans makeup
The actress hilariously captioned this snap as, "Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes. #ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries."
Sunkissed
The actress looks beautiful beyond words in this selfie sans makeup.
At their goofiest best
Bebo often shares pictures with Taimur on her Instagram. On Mother's Day, Bebo shared this snap and wrote, "This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim. #HappyMothersDay."
Huge mess
"Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn't get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing... #HugeMess," captioned Bebo.
QuaranTim Diaries
Bebo shared a beautiful picture showing off a handmade jewellery made by Taimur using pasta.
Gorgeous
The actress looks so beautiful in this click.
Workout from home
"The workout pout... It's a thing... really!" captioned Bebo.
Humour on point
"She captioned it as, "I just love French... fries."
Beauty personified
As captioned by Bebo, "Girls just wanna have sun."
The Kaftan series continues
"Up to some shade-y-business," captioned Bebo.
Love her no makeup look
What do you have to say about this pic?
