From pouting, post workout to no makeup look, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a selfie queen and here's PROOF

A look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram selfies

Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction. The beautiful actress and Saif Ali Khan recently took the internet by storm by announcing that they are expecting a second baby. The couple already have a 3-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan who is a star in his own right. Kareena and Saif released an official statement which reads, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support." As soon as the couple shared the news, social media flooded with congratulatory messages. Several celebs including Rhea Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and others took to social media as well to congratulate the couple on the good news. Kareena and Saif are undeniably one of the power couples of Bollywood. Talking about Bebo, in particular, she last starred opposite Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey and others in Good Newwz. Up next, she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. On the personal side, Bebo, as we all know, is very active on social media. Ever since making her debut on Instagram, Bebo has been sharing pictures and videos giving fans an insight into her life. Her Instagram captions are hilarious at times as well. Going by her social media posts, one would agree that she is extremely fond of selfies. From pouting, post workout snap to sharing her no makeup look and more, Bebo knows how to look good in selfies. Speaking of that, here are some of her unmissable pictures that prove her selfie game is always on point.

Photo Credit : Instagram