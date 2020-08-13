Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kareena Kapoor
/
From pouting, post workout to no makeup look, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a selfie queen and here's PROOF

From pouting, post workout to no makeup look, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a selfie queen and here's PROOF

Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares her pictures and videos on Instagram. The actress is extremely fond of selfies. On that note, here are some of her pictures that prove her selfie game is always on point.
42839 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 14
    A look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram selfies

    A look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram selfies

    Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no introduction. The beautiful actress and Saif Ali Khan recently took the internet by storm by announcing that they are expecting a second baby. The couple already have a 3-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan who is a star in his own right. Kareena and Saif released an official statement which reads, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support." As soon as the couple shared the news, social media flooded with congratulatory messages. Several celebs including Rhea Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and others took to social media as well to congratulate the couple on the good news. Kareena and Saif are undeniably one of the power couples of Bollywood. Talking about Bebo, in particular, she last starred opposite Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey and others in Good Newwz. Up next, she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. On the personal side, Bebo, as we all know, is very active on social media. Ever since making her debut on Instagram, Bebo has been sharing pictures and videos giving fans an insight into her life. Her Instagram captions are hilarious at times as well. Going by her social media posts, one would agree that she is extremely fond of selfies. From pouting, post workout snap to sharing her no makeup look and more, Bebo knows how to look good in selfies. Speaking of that, here are some of her unmissable pictures that prove her selfie game is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 14
    So pretty

    So pretty

    The actress recently shared this selfie and wrote, "Wake up and makeup is the Monday mood I was waiting for."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 14
    Fitness freak

    Fitness freak

    It is no secret that Bebo is a fitness freak.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 14
    Beautiful sans makeup

    Beautiful sans makeup

    The actress hilariously captioned this snap as, "Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes. #ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 14
    Sunkissed

    Sunkissed

    The actress looks beautiful beyond words in this selfie sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 14
    At their goofiest best

    At their goofiest best

    Bebo often shares pictures with Taimur on her Instagram. On Mother's Day, Bebo shared this snap and wrote, "This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim. #HappyMothersDay."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 14
    Huge mess

    Huge mess

    "Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn't get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing... #HugeMess," captioned Bebo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 14
    QuaranTim Diaries

    QuaranTim Diaries

    Bebo shared a beautiful picture showing off a handmade jewellery made by Taimur using pasta.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 14
    Gorgeous

    Gorgeous

    The actress looks so beautiful in this click.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 14
    Workout from home

    Workout from home

    "The workout pout... It's a thing... really!" captioned Bebo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 14
    Humour on point

    Humour on point

    "She captioned it as, "I just love French... fries."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 14
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    As captioned by Bebo, "Girls just wanna have sun."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 14
    The Kaftan series continues

    The Kaftan series continues

    "Up to some shade-y-business," captioned Bebo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 14
    Love her no makeup look

    Love her no makeup look

    What do you have to say about this pic?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement