Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding festivities: Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar glam up on day 1

1st Day of Ranbir & Alia's grand wedding festivities

The biggest wedding of the year is finally happening! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding has remained a well guarded secret until yesterday. However, after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday, Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor spoke to the press and confirmed their wedding date. They even showered affection on their newest member of the family. "She is the best, All the best to her," the soon-to-be mother-in-law told Pinkvilla, while Riddhima added, "Bohot cute hai yaar, ekdum doll jaisi.” On Wednesday, the celebrations began with a puja ceremony followed by a Mehendi ceremony which was attended by close friends and family. Ahead of the ceremony, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her daughter, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa, Ayan Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and the Bhatt family were seen arriving. Even Karan Johar was spotted. The mehendi ceremony took place at the Vastu residence. Everyone glammed up for the ceremony and looked absolutely stunning. Their traditional outfits took our breath away and honestly, we are tempted to be part of these grand wedding festivities.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla