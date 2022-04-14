Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding festivities: Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar glam up on day 1

The biggest wedding of the year is finally happening! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding has remained a well guarded secret until yesterday. However, after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday, Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor spoke to the press and confirmed their wedding date. They even showered affection on their newest member of the family. "She is the best, All the best to her," the soon-to-be mother-in-law told Pinkvilla, while Riddhima added, "Bohot cute hai yaar, ekdum doll jaisi.” On Wednesday, the celebrations began with a puja ceremony followed by a Mehendi ceremony which was attended by close friends and family. Ahead of the ceremony, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her daughter, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa, Ayan Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and the Bhatt family were seen arriving. Even Karan Johar was spotted. The mehendi ceremony took place at the Vastu residence. Everyone glammed up for the ceremony and looked absolutely stunning. Their traditional outfits took our breath away and honestly, we are tempted to be part of these grand wedding festivities.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were both spotted at the Mehendi ceremony. Kareena looked like a princess in her regal, white lehenga. She also went for royal white jewellery that enhanced the look multifold.
Karan Johar is very close with the future bride and groom. He looked dashing in a yellow kurta and his signature shades. The director looked all ready for a grand mehendi ceremony.
Our dearest mommy Neetu Kapoor is the life of all the wedding festivities. It was her and Ranbir sister's Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who revealed the actual wedding date. Neetu was papped in the morning as she went to the pooja ceremony and later when she was en route Mehendi celebration.
The gorgeous Riddhima Kapoor Sahni looked shaadi-ready as she got spotted before the mehendi ceremony. In a latest interview, her and mommy Neetu highly praised Alia and called her 'a doll'.
The ladkiwaale looked absolutely gorgeous. Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt donned a stunning yellow traditional attire. On the other hand, proud father Mahesh Bhatt looked sophisticated in a white kurta.
