Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput: Inside the gardens of Bollywood stars' homes

Inside the GARDENS of B town stars' lavish apartments

Coronavirus lockdown has led to all of us being quarantined at home and trying out all kinds of things. Amid quarantine, the stars are taking their much-needed breaks. From cooking, mopping, unleashing their inner artists to doing online interviews, celebs are making the most of their time. Karan Johar's lovable munchkins Yash and Roohi have taken over his bathroom and bedroom after the closet and his series #LockdownWithTheJohars is beyond hilarious. Since hairstylists are inaccessible in these times, celebs from Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, to Vicky Kaushal, celebs are taking the hair matters in their own hands as they sport new hairstyles with in-house haircuts. Anushka Sharma recently shared a beyond hilarious video revealing the 'dinosaur' of her house featuring beau Virat Kohli that left fans in splits. Virushka has always been one of the goofiest, most candid and loved couples in B town and we are enjoying their quarantine diaries to the fullest. Speaking of which, as the stars give fans an insight into their quarantine routines, they are also giving them a virtual tour of their lavish homes. Regardless of the size, they are well-decorated with breathtaking views, deep sofas and a beautiful ensemble of greens in the balcony. While Hrithik Roshan's spacious, well-decorated living room left us speechless, we also got a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim's home workout space with their special furry workout partner. Meanwhile, it is no secret that a lot of Bollywood stars are nature lovers like all of us and love their in-house gardens. Take a look at the most beautiful gardens of B town stars that will ignite your love for nature.

