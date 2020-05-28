/
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput: Inside the gardens of Bollywood stars' homes
Lockdown has taken the fans on a tour of B-town stars' homes as they keep posting stories and post from their quarantine diaries. Speaking of which, here's a glimpse of their amazing gardens which we all would love to replicate at our homes!
Coronavirus lockdown has led to all of us being quarantined at home and trying out all kinds of things. Amid quarantine, the stars are taking their much-needed breaks. From cooking, mopping, unleashing their inner artists to doing online interviews, celebs are making the most of their time. Karan Johar's lovable munchkins Yash and Roohi have taken over his bathroom and bedroom after the closet and his series #LockdownWithTheJohars is beyond hilarious. Since hairstylists are inaccessible in these times, celebs from Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, to Vicky Kaushal, celebs are taking the hair matters in their own hands as they sport new hairstyles with in-house haircuts. Anushka Sharma recently shared a beyond hilarious video revealing the 'dinosaur' of her house featuring beau Virat Kohli that left fans in splits. Virushka has always been one of the goofiest, most candid and loved couples in B town and we are enjoying their quarantine diaries to the fullest. Speaking of which, as the stars give fans an insight into their quarantine routines, they are also giving them a virtual tour of their lavish homes. Regardless of the size, they are well-decorated with breathtaking views, deep sofas and a beautiful ensemble of greens in the balcony. While Hrithik Roshan's spacious, well-decorated living room left us speechless, we also got a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim's home workout space with their special furry workout partner. Meanwhile, it is no secret that a lot of Bollywood stars are nature lovers like all of us and love their in-house gardens. Take a look at the most beautiful gardens of B town stars that will ignite your love for nature.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
Both, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are passionate about their gardening endeavours. Mrs Funnybones regularly posts some of the most awesome snaps from her home that give fans a sneak peek into her spacious Mumbai apartment. The garden in their home is Twinkle's favourite spot for her reading sessions, the family's regular hangout place and one of the most beautiful areas of their home.
Deepika Padukone
The diva's love for nature and animals is not unknown. She recently posted these glimpses from her garden love and captioned it as, "Season 1:Episode 9 #bloom #garden #nurture." Although, we don’t get a clear view of her garden.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty is undeniably one of the most entertaining stars amid quarantine. Her feed is a true delight for her fans as she keeps posting hilarious TikTok and other videos with her parents. The garden in her home is the yoga lover's favourite place to meditate and it indeed looks extremely peaceful.
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood. He is taking this opportunity to maintain himself with home workouts and here's a glimpse of the time Baaghi star lifted weights in his breezy garden. The actor’s balcony garden is plush with huge palm trees and ample variants of green that lend a fresh vibe.
Juhi Chawla
Juhi Chawla is another actor who takes pride in growing her veggies. And, her garden seems to have a variety of such plants. Juhi shared her love for gardening with this picture and captioned it as, 'Ye Dekho ..!!! Mera Naya kaam ... preparing beds for methi, kothmir and planted tomatoes ..!!"
Zoya Akhtar
Zoya Akhtar's feed is the definition of aesthetically pleasing. Here's a glimpse from her garden which looks like a perfect picnic spot! Her Instagram page is filled with pictures from her garden and the beautiful flowers her plants/trees bear.
Parineeti Chopra
Ishaqzaade star Parineeti Chopra is currently quarantining alone at her Mumbai home. She regularly gives a sneak peek into her home. She loves her plants and this snap is proof.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Look at that beautiful sea-facing garden! The natural lights grace the house beautifully due to the open garden area and verandahs.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
This is one beautiful garden we surely cannot get enough of! It also has these amazing walls for Saif and Taimur's painting sessions.
Karan Johar
Karan Johar's terrace has marvellous greenery in a corner that is designed by his very dear friend Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri.
