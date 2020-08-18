10 RARE PHOTOS from Kareena Kapoor Khan's video for Saif Ali Khan's birthday that are unmissable

1 / 10

A look at never-seen-before photos from Saif's life

Saif Ali Khan turned a year older on 16th August and the celebrations for his 50th birthday began on Saturday night itself. Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor Khan and the birthday boy were joined by their closest friends and family. Kareena Kapoor made sure she celebrated her husband’s birthday in the most special way. As the special day came to an end, wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account to wish her hubby one last time in the most heartfelt way. The Jab We Met actress shared a video of Saif’s precious moments in life right from his young age to share tender moments with his kids. In short, the entire video recollected 50 moments of 50 years of Saif Ali Khan. She captioned her post saying, “Happy birthday I made a video for Saif’s 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night”. The actress shared few videos from their midnight celebration as well. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan knocked in the celebration with his sister-in-law and actress Karisma Kapoor along with daughter Samaira and even Amrita Arora arrived for an intimate celebration together. Soha Ali Khan along with Kunal Kemmu also joined in to ring in the celebration. We bring you our favourite 10 unseen photos from Saif’s life that shall make you go through them twice!

Photo Credit : Instagram