10 RARE PHOTOS from Kareena Kapoor Khan's video for Saif Ali Khan's birthday that are unmissable

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday on August 16 and Kareena Kapoor Khan had the most heartfelt wish for him. Check out her Instagram post for never before seen photos.
19696 reads Mumbai Updated: August 18, 2020 02:04 pm
  • 1 / 10
    A look at never-seen-before photos from Saif's life

    Saif Ali Khan turned a year older on 16th August and the celebrations for his 50th birthday began on Saturday night itself. Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor Khan and the birthday boy were joined by their closest friends and family. Kareena Kapoor made sure she celebrated her husband’s birthday in the most special way. As the special day came to an end, wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account to wish her hubby one last time in the most heartfelt way. The Jab We Met actress shared a video of Saif’s precious moments in life right from his young age to share tender moments with his kids. In short, the entire video recollected 50 moments of 50 years of Saif Ali Khan. She captioned her post saying, “Happy birthday I made a video for Saif’s 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night”. The actress shared few videos from their midnight celebration as well. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan knocked in the celebration with his sister-in-law and actress Karisma Kapoor along with daughter Samaira and even Amrita Arora arrived for an intimate celebration together. Soha Ali Khan along with Kunal Kemmu also joined in to ring in the celebration. We bring you our favourite 10 unseen photos from Saif’s life that shall make you go through them twice!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Always a handsome man!

    Be it at 50 or 15, Saif has always looked handsome and charming.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Uncanny resemblance

    Kareena settles all the doubts to the ground by sharing Saif’s childhood picture. She makes it clear that its Papa whom Taimur has taken his genes from.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    To the time Saif became a father for the first time

    On 12th August 1995, Saif embraced fatherhood for the first time in his life as he held Sara in his arms.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Baby Saif Ali Khan enters the world

    Another piece of Saif’s heart took birth with Ibrahim Ali Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Bonding together

    Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim enjoys a fun time together at an adventure park with their Abba.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    When Kareena met her in-laws

    The daughter-in-law of the Pataudi’s shared a great bond with her in-laws in this throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Kareena getting on Saif’s nerves

    To the time Saif got Kareena’s named inked on his forearm and flaunted it everywhere, even in the deep sea.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Coming soon

    The self-explanatory picture goes with the caption, “Minutes before the terror arrived

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Baby Taimur finally arrived

    Saif is in awe of his little one as he cannot get enough of him..

    Photo Credit : Instagram

