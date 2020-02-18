/
/
/
South VS Bollywood: Samantha, Kareena to Tamannaah, Deepika, actresses who donned similar outfits
South VS Bollywood: Samantha, Kareena to Tamannaah, Deepika, actresses who donned similar outfits
Fashion plays an important role in celebs' life. Speaking of fashion faceoff, there have been many times when Bollywood and South actresses' style sense overlapped. Check out this list of fashion faceoff.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1086 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 18, 2020 04:46 pm
1 / 6
Fashion Faceoff between South and Bollywood
Fashion plays an important role in celebs' life. Right from Bollywood, Hollywood and South, celebs have their fashion game on point and always put an extra effort to stand out from the rest. However, at times, it so happens that celebs end up wearing outfits similar to other stars giving us a fashion faceoff. Over the years, we have seen a lot of stars sport eerily similar outfits. This time around we are looking back at South actresses and Bollywood divas. Just a few days ago, South beauty Samantha Akkineni donned an outfit that reminded us of Kareena Kapoor Khan. During the success meet of her film Jaanu, Samantha donned a hand-painted silk organza saree enhanced with hand embroidered gota. Her beautiful look reminded us of Kareena's personalised saree which had "Bebo" written on it during her film Good Newwz's promotional event. Apart from Sam and Bebo, there have been many times when Bollywood and South actresses' style sense overlapped. Check it out and let us know who impressed you the most in the comments section below.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 6
Alia Bhatt and Rakul Preet Singh
Both Alia and Rakul Preet have an amazing sense of style. The ladies are always dressed to the nines. For a recent event, Rakul Preet Singh donned a one-shoulder outfit by Dolly J Studio. Her look reminded us of Alia Bhatt's look. In September 2019, Bhatt graced Vogue Beauty Awards for which she opted for a sparkly one-shoulder gown by designer Michael Costello.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 6
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Pooja Hegde
The Good Newwz star has an unbeatable style sense. The actress' style game is always on point. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in trendy outfits, Kareena Kapoor Khan's style is always up to the mark. During a recent event, Bebo opted for a bright yellow strapless Charbachy gown and looked drop-dead gorgeous in it. Her beautiful look reminded us of Pooja Hegde who wore the exact dress a few weeks ago.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 6
Kiara Advani and Tamannaah Bhatia
Kiara is currently creating buzz due to her upcoming film Guilty. On the style front, she continues to give fashion inspiration. During Kabir Singh's promotions, Kiara donned a yellow outfit which reminded us of Tamannaah Bhatia's similar outfit in blue.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram
5 / 6
Deepika Padukone and Tamannaah Bhatia
Yet again, we have south beauty, Tamannaah Bhatia. During xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, DP wore a shimmery blue bodysuit and paired it with a metallic blue accord pleat skirt. Tamannaah, on the other hand, donned the same skirt with a sweatshirt.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 6
Samantha Akkineni and Sonam K Ahuja
Sonam K Ahuja is known to be a style icon. The Sanju actress always experiments with new looks and adds her own glam to personal style. Sonam and Samantha Akkineni once wore the similar Payal Pratap outfit for their respective film promotions.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment