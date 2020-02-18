South VS Bollywood: Samantha, Kareena to Tamannaah, Deepika, actresses who donned similar outfits

1 / 6

Fashion Faceoff between South and Bollywood

Fashion plays an important role in celebs' life. Right from Bollywood, Hollywood and South, celebs have their fashion game on point and always put an extra effort to stand out from the rest. However, at times, it so happens that celebs end up wearing outfits similar to other stars giving us a fashion faceoff. Over the years, we have seen a lot of stars sport eerily similar outfits. This time around we are looking back at South actresses and Bollywood divas. Just a few days ago, South beauty Samantha Akkineni donned an outfit that reminded us of Kareena Kapoor Khan. During the success meet of her film Jaanu, Samantha donned a hand-painted silk organza saree enhanced with hand embroidered gota. Her beautiful look reminded us of Kareena's personalised saree which had "Bebo" written on it during her film Good Newwz's promotional event. Apart from Sam and Bebo, there have been many times when Bollywood and South actresses' style sense overlapped. Check it out and let us know who impressed you the most in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Instagram