Take cues from Kareena Kapoor Khan on how to rock a polka dot outfit like a pro
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one stylish actress of Bollywood. Be it keeping it simple yet stylish in a plain T-shirt and a pair of denim or making heads turn in pantsuits, sequin dress, sarees and more, Bebo's style quotient is always up to the mark. Here are 8 best looks of the diva in polka dot outfits.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: April 21, 2020 12:35 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan in polka dot outfits
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one popular actress of Bollywood. Despite being a star kid, Kareena has successfully achieved a name for herself in the industry. It is not wrong to say that she has built her own brand in Bollywood. By delivering spectacular performances in films such as Heroine, Good Newwz, Veere Di Wedding, Jab We Met, Tashan, Chameli and more, Bebo has proved her versatility as an actor. She is one celebrity who is known to be experimental. Not just with films, but when it comes to fashion, Bebo knows how to slay! She is one celebrity who experiments with fashion as well. Over the years, Bebo has made many style statements. She is one beautiful actress who knows how to carry each and every look with the utmost grace. Be it keeping it simple yet stylish in a plain T-shirt and a pair of denim or making heads turn in pantsuits, shimmer dress, sheer sarees and more, Bebo's style quotient is always up to the mark. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress' movie promotional looks never disappoint. The actress knows how to dress to impress. Be it her promotional looks for Veere Di Wedding or Good Newwz and more, Kareena Kapoor's style has always impressed, not just the fashion police, but also her fans and followers. One can never forget all the stunning looks that she served us while she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan. From casual tee and denim to thigh-high slit dresses and more, Kareena Kapoor's maternity style was on point. She is one celebrity who is known to keep up with fashion trends. Right from rocking a denim jumpsuit to a polka dot outfit, she does it all with ease and perfection. Talking about Bebo's love for polka dots, in particular, she has served us with many stylish looks. From rocking a polka dot jumpsuit to saree, Bebo's love for polka dot has always been evident. Speaking of that, here are 8 best looks of the diva in polka dot outfits.
Airport style on point
Bebo's airport looks never fail to create a buzz. During one of her airport outings, Bebo was spotted wearing a white simple polka dot kurta paired with white pants and dupatta. She rounded off her look with hoop earrings, a cool pair of shades and a tote bag. The diva's simple yet stylish attire managed to make heads turn.
Nothing less than a diva
During her church visit with Taimur Ali Khan, Bebo opted for a brick brown coloured polka dot jumpsuit. She styled her hair in a bun and opted for red lipstick. Taimur, on the other hand, looked adorable in a white shirt and denim.
Lady in black
For Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash, Kareena opted for a black and white polka dot dress which she paired with black shades and white sports shoes. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan donned a grey tee and denim jeans and white sports shoes. The Birthday boy was dressed in a black tee, white pants, and brown boots.
Simple yet so stylish
Like we mentioned earlier, Bebo knows how to keep it simple yet stylish. The Angrezi Medium actress once wore a black and white polka dot dress with a slit in front. She completed her look with sunnies and a black leather bag. She kept her hair open and went for minimal makeup.
Stunner
During an event in the city, Kareena wore a beautiful dress by Silvia Tcherassi. Her outfit featured a one-shouldered polka dotted top which had a ruffled and dramatic slit sleeve on one side. She paired the same with a golden and white striped skirt. The diva's hair and makeup were on point.
Style on point
For Veere Di Wedding's promotional event, Kareena donned a beautiful black and white polka dot dress and paired it with a chunky white belt and white heels. She opted for a messy top knot and smokey eyes to complete her look.
Nailed it
Bebo's love for printed T-shirts is well-known. For an event in the city, Bebo donned a printed T-shirt and paired it with a polka-dotted skirt by Mother of Pearl. As always, her hair and makeup were on point. This is one of our favourite looks of the diva.
Killing it
When it comes to saree, Bebo knows how to slay. From plain sarees to shimmer, Bebo has served us many stylish looks in sarees over the years. For a Diwali party, Bebo donned a black polka dot saree and paired it with a pair of earrings and bindi. Her eye makeup game was on point as always.
