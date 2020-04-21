Take cues from Kareena Kapoor Khan on how to rock a polka dot outfit like a pro

1 / 9

Kareena Kapoor Khan in polka dot outfits

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one popular actress of Bollywood. Despite being a star kid, Kareena has successfully achieved a name for herself in the industry. It is not wrong to say that she has built her own brand in Bollywood. By delivering spectacular performances in films such as Heroine, Good Newwz, Veere Di Wedding, Jab We Met, Tashan, Chameli and more, Bebo has proved her versatility as an actor. She is one celebrity who is known to be experimental. Not just with films, but when it comes to fashion, Bebo knows how to slay! She is one celebrity who experiments with fashion as well. Over the years, Bebo has made many style statements. She is one beautiful actress who knows how to carry each and every look with the utmost grace. Be it keeping it simple yet stylish in a plain T-shirt and a pair of denim or making heads turn in pantsuits, shimmer dress, sheer sarees and more, Bebo's style quotient is always up to the mark. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress' movie promotional looks never disappoint. The actress knows how to dress to impress. Be it her promotional looks for Veere Di Wedding or Good Newwz and more, Kareena Kapoor's style has always impressed, not just the fashion police, but also her fans and followers. One can never forget all the stunning looks that she served us while she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan. From casual tee and denim to thigh-high slit dresses and more, Kareena Kapoor's maternity style was on point. She is one celebrity who is known to keep up with fashion trends. Right from rocking a denim jumpsuit to a polka dot outfit, she does it all with ease and perfection. Talking about Bebo's love for polka dots, in particular, she has served us with many stylish looks. From rocking a polka dot jumpsuit to saree, Bebo's love for polka dot has always been evident. Speaking of that, here are 8 best looks of the diva in polka dot outfits.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani