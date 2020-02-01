Takht: 6 Reasons Kareena, Janhvi, Ranveer, and Alia starrer is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood

1 / 7

All the reasons to watch Takht next Christmas

Takht has been one of the most anticipated and talked about film ever since its announcement. The teaser of the film is out now and certainly looks promising. It has been creating the hype and buzz among the audiences ever since. The storyline goes back to the Mughal Era and revolves around the rivalry between Shah Jahan's son Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. Scale-wise, this is cited to be Karan Johar's biggest film till date. Speaking about the film, Karan Johar said in an interview with Film Companion, "It’s like the K3G of the Mughal era. But it’s more extreme, there is more betrayal. It’s has the tropes of court politics. It’s so rich in texture," Recently, Karan Johar along with others finalised all the locations in India and now they are all set to jet off to Europe to scout more locations appropriate for the shooting of the historical drama. The film will be reportedly shot on a massive 170 day schedule and is believed to be the biggest films ever made. Read on to know more about the film and why the excitement is on the next level. The film is slated to release on 24 December,2021.

Photo Credit : Instagram