/
/
/
Takht: 6 Reasons Kareena, Janhvi, Ranveer, and Alia starrer is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood
Takht: 6 Reasons Kareena, Janhvi, Ranveer, and Alia starrer is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood
The teaser of one of the most anticipated films of the year, Takht has been released and is bound to give you goosebumps. Read on to find out some of the most exciting reasons to look forward to this film.
Written By
Ekta Varma
2534 reads
Mumbai
Updated: February 1, 2020 08:11 pm
1 / 7
All the reasons to watch Takht next Christmas
Takht has been one of the most anticipated and talked about film ever since its announcement. The teaser of the film is out now and certainly looks promising. It has been creating the hype and buzz among the audiences ever since. The storyline goes back to the Mughal Era and revolves around the rivalry between Shah Jahan's son Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. Scale-wise, this is cited to be Karan Johar's biggest film till date. Speaking about the film, Karan Johar said in an interview with Film Companion, "It’s like the K3G of the Mughal era. But it’s more extreme, there is more betrayal. It’s has the tropes of court politics. It’s so rich in texture," Recently, Karan Johar along with others finalised all the locations in India and now they are all set to jet off to Europe to scout more locations appropriate for the shooting of the historical drama. The film will be reportedly shot on a massive 170 day schedule and is believed to be the biggest films ever made. Read on to know more about the film and why the excitement is on the next level. The film is slated to release on 24 December,2021.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 7
The Grandeaur
Takht will be showcasing some of the massive and grand sets ever that will make you delve in the past and experience the periodic times to the fullest.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 7
The Grand Starcast
For the uninitiated, the starcast of the film is no less than a dream. The film features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 7
Karan Johar directorial
Takht will be directed by Karan Johar. Karan Johar has directed and given us some of our all time favourites like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushie Kabhi Gham. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in 2016.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 7
Music by the maestro AR Rahman
Can this get any better? The music composition for this film is going to be done by the legendary AR Rahman and we are super excited for this one.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 7
The magnificent costumes
We are surely looking forward to the costume design in the film which will be done by the ace designers Manish Malhotra and Neeta Lulla.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani / Instagram
7 / 7
The historical backdrop
As we mentioned before, the film is set in the periodical age of the mughal era and surely is going to be a treat for the history lovers.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Add new comment