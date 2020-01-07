Home
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan: Vacay pics of star couples you cannot miss

It’s always exciting to see our favourite Bollywood couples at their romantic getaways. We are sharing some of the best vacation memories of these glamorous couples.
    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan

    Vacationing with your loved ones is always something we look forward to. It’s the best escape one can ever ask for. It’s also believed that vacations help us to maintain longer, happier and more productive lives. Hence, vacations are indeed a necessity for a well-balanced lifestyle, and when it comes to actors with their hectic schedule they indeed deserve this kind of rejuvenation. It’s always exciting to see our favourite Bollywood couples at their romantic getaways. Recently, Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja were seen holidaying in London and they kept us updated about their whereabouts on social media. Let's take a look at some of the best vacation pictures of these beautiful Bollywood couples.

    Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

    Sonam and Anand never fail to impress us with their aesthetic pictures which they share on Instagram.

    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

    They like to keep their personal life private, but we couldn’t resist sharing this one.

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

    They have been giving us major couple goals ever since they got married.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

    Saif and Kareena always make time for each other and go on family vacations.

    Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

    Soha and Kunal are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood, and this picture indeed is a lovely one.

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are head over heels in love with each other and this picture is a proof.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

    Loving each other and accepting each other has always been their thing, and the pictures she shares on her feed with him speak volumes about their relationship.

    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

    Akshay and Twinkle have always been celebrated in the industry. The couple makes sure that they go on a vacation at least once a year despite their hectic schedule.

