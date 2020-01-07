Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan: Vacay pics of star couples you cannot miss

1 / 9

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan

Vacationing with your loved ones is always something we look forward to. It’s the best escape one can ever ask for. It’s also believed that vacations help us to maintain longer, happier and more productive lives. Hence, vacations are indeed a necessity for a well-balanced lifestyle, and when it comes to actors with their hectic schedule they indeed deserve this kind of rejuvenation. It’s always exciting to see our favourite Bollywood couples at their romantic getaways. Recently, Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja were seen holidaying in London and they kept us updated about their whereabouts on social media. Let's take a look at some of the best vacation pictures of these beautiful Bollywood couples.

Photo Credit : Instagram