When Kareena Kapoor Khan cheated on her diet & stepped out in style with her friends & family; Check PHOTOS

When Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out for a cheat meal

Kareena Kapoor Khan is called the Begum of Bollywood for not one but many reasons. Apart from being the only person in the industry to carry two powerful surnames and her talent as an actress, the gorgeous diva is responsible for bringing some major trends to not only Bollywood but the entire nation. We all know our obsession over her characters Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met even after years of these movies. Known to have a nonfilter attitude, the actress has made headlines quite a number of times due to her bold statements. Talking about trends, Kareena back in 2008 transformed her body, for the movie Tashan. Yes! in 2008 she lost 20 kg for Tashan and weighed 48 kg and brought the trend of "size zero" in the country. The actress made her Instagram debut this year and immediately gained a million followers, thanks to the lockdown we are getting doses of her quarantined life every now and then. A few days ago she posted pictures with her girl gang, depicting how much she misses them. One of which was related to the digital series Four More Shots Please. It's no surprise how famous her group of friends from Bollywood is, from their vacations together to their lunch dates which never fail to make headlines. Being a Punjabi, although she is a fitness enthusiast Bebo tends to step out with her family and friends for cheat meals. As we miss spotting the diva due to lockdown, we have these photos of the actress stepping out for a meal with her close ones.

Photo Credit : Instagram