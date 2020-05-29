/
/
/
When Kareena Kapoor Khan cheated on her diet & stepped out in style with her friends & family; Check PHOTOS
When Kareena Kapoor Khan cheated on her diet & stepped out in style with her friends & family; Check PHOTOS
Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for fitness and health is well known to us, however we can't help but miss her occasional lunch and dinner outings with friends and family during this lockdown. Check out some throwback photos of the actress' outing with her close ones.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
434 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 29, 2020 07:45 am
1 / 15
When Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out for a cheat meal
Kareena Kapoor Khan is called the Begum of Bollywood for not one but many reasons. Apart from being the only person in the industry to carry two powerful surnames and her talent as an actress, the gorgeous diva is responsible for bringing some major trends to not only Bollywood but the entire nation. We all know our obsession over her characters Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met even after years of these movies. Known to have a nonfilter attitude, the actress has made headlines quite a number of times due to her bold statements. Talking about trends, Kareena back in 2008 transformed her body, for the movie Tashan. Yes! in 2008 she lost 20 kg for Tashan and weighed 48 kg and brought the trend of "size zero" in the country. The actress made her Instagram debut this year and immediately gained a million followers, thanks to the lockdown we are getting doses of her quarantined life every now and then. A few days ago she posted pictures with her girl gang, depicting how much she misses them. One of which was related to the digital series Four More Shots Please. It's no surprise how famous her group of friends from Bollywood is, from their vacations together to their lunch dates which never fail to make headlines. Being a Punjabi, although she is a fitness enthusiast Bebo tends to step out with her family and friends for cheat meals. As we miss spotting the diva due to lockdown, we have these photos of the actress stepping out for a meal with her close ones.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 15
Family outings like these are being missed
The Kapoors for their lunch date together.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
3 / 15
Lunch date with Sis in law
Twinning in black with Soha Ali Khan.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
4 / 15
Bebo and Lolo on their lunch date
Twinning with the elder sister again in this picture.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
5 / 15
Black is a clear winner
Throwback picture of Bebo with her closest people in a frame.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
6 / 15
Dinner dates with the best
The glam dolls of Bollywood all set to dive into their favourite food.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
7 / 15
Lunch dates with husband
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan snapped post their lunch date.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
8 / 15
When Bebo donned a black body suit
Bebo donned a black bodysuit with a pair of denims for her outing with her friends.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
9 / 15
Our favourite girl gang
No one can match their level of glamour for sure!
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
10 / 15
Denim never goes wrong
Kareena poses with her sister and best friend post her happy cheat meal.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
11 / 15
When you and your bestie rock your style
Looking stunning as ever in this throwback picture with Amrita Arora.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
12 / 15
Rocking the denim look yet again
The Kapoor sisters post their brunch date in the city.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
13 / 15
Another picture with bestie post cheat meal
We love this cool pose of the two best friends and of course their style never ceases to amaze us.
Photo Credit : Instagram
14 / 15
Slaying in punjabi style
A date out with her younger brothers and sister in the city. Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Armaan and Aadar Jain with Anissa Malhotra accompany the actress in this picture.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
15 / 15
The Kapoor family lunch traditions
Best feeling to be near your loved ones and how lovely is this throwback picture!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment