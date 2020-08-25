Advertisement
When Kareena Kapoor Khan looked beyond beautiful in a red gown & flaunted her baby bump; See Throwback Photos

When Kareena Kapoor Khan looked beyond beautiful in a red gown & flaunted her baby bump; See Throwback Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. We recently stumbled upon Bebo's pictures when she graced an event while she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan. Check out!
20188 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    A look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures when she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan

    A look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures when she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. The actress enjoys a huge fan following. Time and again, Bebo keeps creating buzz due to various reasons. Just a few days ago, it was announced by her and Saif Ali Khan that they are expecting a second child. The pregnancy news created a lot of buzz. The couple released a statement that reads, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support." Fans, friends and family of the couple congratulated them on the good news. Ever since confirming the news, Bebo has been sharing her beautiful pictures on Instagram and flaunting her pregnancy glow. Saif and Kareena are already parents to 3-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. He is a star in his own right. Taimur enjoys a huge fan following. He has several fan pages dedicated to him on social media. Fans and followers of the little nawab miss his daily paparazzi photos. Kareena who made her debut on Instagram this year makes sure to share adorable photos of Taimur that are an absolute delight to his followers. From sharing Tim's playdate moments to goofy pictures with him, Bebo's posts about Tim are all things cute. We recently stumbled upon Bebo's pictures when she graced an event while she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan. The actress looked beautiful as ever at the Lux Golden Rose Awards. Check out her photos!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    The actress looked beautiful beyond words at the event.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Pregnancy glow

    Pregnancy glow

    The actress was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan as she graced the event in style.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Stunner

    Stunner

    Dressed in a red V neck cape sleeve gown, Kareena looked breathtakingly beautiful. The actress' hair and makeup were on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Baby bump

    Baby bump

    Bebo was all smiles as she flaunted her baby bump.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 9
    Bebo's maternity style

    Bebo's maternity style

    Bebo's maternity style when pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan was absolutely on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Can't take our eyes off her

    This pic of the actress will definitely make you fall in love with her all over again.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    The actress looks gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    Upcoming projects

    Upcoming projects

    On the work front, Kareena will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

