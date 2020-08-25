When Kareena Kapoor Khan looked beyond beautiful in a red gown & flaunted her baby bump; See Throwback Photos

1 / 9

A look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures when she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. The actress enjoys a huge fan following. Time and again, Bebo keeps creating buzz due to various reasons. Just a few days ago, it was announced by her and Saif Ali Khan that they are expecting a second child. The pregnancy news created a lot of buzz. The couple released a statement that reads, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support." Fans, friends and family of the couple congratulated them on the good news. Ever since confirming the news, Bebo has been sharing her beautiful pictures on Instagram and flaunting her pregnancy glow. Saif and Kareena are already parents to 3-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. He is a star in his own right. Taimur enjoys a huge fan following. He has several fan pages dedicated to him on social media. Fans and followers of the little nawab miss his daily paparazzi photos. Kareena who made her debut on Instagram this year makes sure to share adorable photos of Taimur that are an absolute delight to his followers. From sharing Tim's playdate moments to goofy pictures with him, Bebo's posts about Tim are all things cute. We recently stumbled upon Bebo's pictures when she graced an event while she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan. The actress looked beautiful as ever at the Lux Golden Rose Awards. Check out her photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani