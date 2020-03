6 / 8

Taapsee Pannu

The actress is popular for doing films that are truly one of a kind. From Naam Shabana, Pink to her recent release Thappad, she has proved that she is feisty and is here to stay. Taapsee has spoken up about feminism and pay disparity on many occasions. She once said at an event, "We should start with equality in education, where you have the right to say something, to stand for something which you believe in. Feminist isn't someone who is going to ask for a reservation or extra rights or an edge over the other gender... No, that's not called feminism".

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani