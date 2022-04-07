World Health Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, Bollywood moms who give fitness inspiration

A healthy body leads to a healthy mind and hence, keeping yourself fit should be a lifestyle. Our Bollywood celebrities are no different in this and they also try to follow the healthy life mantra. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora to Sushmita Sen, there are several Bollywood moms who are hitting the gym or routing towards yoga to attain a healthy body and are also giving inspiration to their fans. They often share their workout videos and photos on social media. While some are regular at the gym, some religiously work out indoors. Anyone who follows Shilpa Shetty knows that she is a mother and a yoga enthusiast. The actress often shares videos of herself practicing yoga. Malaika Arora fans must know that even in her 40s, she is one of the hottest celebrities and credit goes to her discipline in yoga and gym. Speaking about Kareena Kapoor, even after two births, she is one of the fittest celebrities in the industry. So, today on World Health Day 2022, let us look at those Bollywood moms who are giving fitness inspiration to their fans.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Even after Taimur and Jeh's birth, Kareena Kapor Khan is one of the healthiest and fittest mommies in B-town. She often hits the gym or performs yoga to achieve a healthy lifestyle.
It is no-brainer that Malaika Arora is a fitness freak. She is regular at the gym and often does yoga and Pilates. Also, she keeps uploading her workout pictures and videos on social media.
Photo Credit : Malaika Arora Instagram
Even in her 40s, Sushmita Sen takes care of her health and often goes to the gym. Her Instagram handle is full of workout videos and photos that definitely give inspiration to her fans.
Photo Credit : Sushmita Sen Instagram
Shilpa Shetty always takes care of her body and mind hence, she swears by yoga and often goes to the gym. She has two kids but she manages her time for her exercises as well.
Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Soha Ali Khan never misses her leg day and is a gym bunny. She often performs yoga to attain healthy body and mind.
Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram