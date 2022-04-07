World Health Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, Bollywood moms who give fitness inspiration

1 / 6

Bollywood moms who are inspiring others to hit the gym

A healthy body leads to a healthy mind and hence, keeping yourself fit should be a lifestyle. Our Bollywood celebrities are no different in this and they also try to follow the healthy life mantra. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora to Sushmita Sen, there are several Bollywood moms who are hitting the gym or routing towards yoga to attain a healthy body and are also giving inspiration to their fans. They often share their workout videos and photos on social media. While some are regular at the gym, some religiously work out indoors. Anyone who follows Shilpa Shetty knows that she is a mother and a yoga enthusiast. The actress often shares videos of herself practicing yoga. Malaika Arora fans must know that even in her 40s, she is one of the hottest celebrities and credit goes to her discipline in yoga and gym. Speaking about Kareena Kapoor, even after two births, she is one of the fittest celebrities in the industry. So, today on World Health Day 2022, let us look at those Bollywood moms who are giving fitness inspiration to their fans.

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Instagram