Home ⁄
Photos ⁄
⁄
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Bollywood movies based on the Kargil War that will evoke your patriotic side
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Bollywood movies based on the Kargil War that will evoke your patriotic side
Bollywood movies have often been made based on a completely true event, and the Kargil War is one of the biggest events that has many movies depicting the war against Pakistan. Read ahead to take a look.
Written By
Pooja Dhar
2954 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 26, 2021 04:21 pm
1 / 6
Bollywood movies based on the Kargil War
Bollywood has always been a major source of spreading patriotism in the people of India. The industry has often made pictures based on the true struggles of freedom and other important events that have taken place in India. One of the major events that have often had Bollywood movies picturized on was the Kargil War. Many movies depict how the Indian army fought Pakistani intruders in 1999, during the Kargil War, by pushing back the Pakistani troops. Every year, on July 26, a Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to commemorate India’s victory in the Kargil War that was declared on July 26, 1999. Today, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, here is a list of Bollywood movies based on the Kargil War, that will help people understand the event better and will rouse the true Indian within a person. Read ahead to take a look.
Photo Credit : YouTube
2 / 6
LOC: Kargil
LOC: Kargil, based on the Kargil War, is produced and directed by JP Dutta, under the huge banners of JP Films, casting Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, and Akshaye Khanna as the lead characters.
Photo Credit : YouTube
3 / 6
Dhoop
Dhoop is a war drama movie directed by Ashwini Chaudhary that is based on the Kargil War and loosely depicts the family of Captain Anuj Nayyar, MVC, who led the Kargil War operations for India. The movie cast Om Puri, Revathi, Gul Panag, and Sanjay Suri as the lead characters.
Photo Credit : YouTube
4 / 6
Tango Charlie
Mani Shankar’s directorial, Tango Charlie, casting Ajay Devgn and Bobby Deol, is based on the journey of a police recruit and showcases the Kargil War and the difficulties that the Indian soldiers had to face to make India win the war.
Photo Credit : YouTube
5 / 6
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a Sharan Sharma directorial, casting Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi, and Pankaj Tripathi as the lead characters, depicting the life of Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena, who became the first Indian female air-force pilots to fight a war, and she has a big hand in making India win the Kargil War.
Photo Credit : YouTube
6 / 6
Lakshya
Lakshya, directed by Farhan Akhtar, casting Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan as the lead characters, revolves around the life of a young boy who joins the army and is amongst the Indian soldiers to fight the Kargil War.
Photo Credit : YouTube