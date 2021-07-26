Kargil Vijay Diwas: Bollywood movies based on the Kargil War that will evoke your patriotic side

1 / 6

Bollywood movies based on the Kargil War

Bollywood has always been a major source of spreading patriotism in the people of India. The industry has often made pictures based on the true struggles of freedom and other important events that have taken place in India. One of the major events that have often had Bollywood movies picturized on was the Kargil War. Many movies depict how the Indian army fought Pakistani intruders in 1999, during the Kargil War, by pushing back the Pakistani troops. Every year, on July 26, a Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to commemorate India’s victory in the Kargil War that was declared on July 26, 1999. Today, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, here is a list of Bollywood movies based on the Kargil War, that will help people understand the event better and will rouse the true Indian within a person. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : YouTube