Karisma Kapoor’s best on-screen characters

Karisma Kapoor, born on June 25, 1974, is a well-known name in Bollywood. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Karisma is a member of the Kapoor family. Despite her parents, grandfather and other members of the family being involved in the movie business, Karisma Kapoor paved her own way into the world of acting. At a very young age, she left her studies in order to pursue her passion of making a career in the acting industry. Karisma made her debut in 1991 with Prem Qaidi. She rose to fame in 1992 with the commercially successful, Jigar. Karisma Kapoor achieved stardom in the late 1990s when she was cast in the successful movies like Raja Hindustani and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The actor has won a National Film Award and more than four Filmfare Awards. Inspired by Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, Karisma was keen on pursuing acting since her childhood and regularly attended award ceremonies along with her parents and went to their movie sets. Today, as Karisma Kapoor turns a year older, here are her best on-screen characters. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla