Karisma Kapoor Birthday Special: A look at some delightful photos of the actress with her children

Karisma Kapoor Birthday Special: A look at some delightful photos of the actress with her children

Karisma Kapoor celebrates her birthday today and as fans storm the internet with wishes for the actress. Take a look at these snaps of Karisma with her kids.
Updated: June 25, 2020 09:25 am
  • 1 / 12
    Karisma Kapoor photos with her kids Samiera and Kiaan Kapoor

    Karisma Kapoor photos with her kids Samiera and Kiaan Kapoor

    Karisma Kapoor turns a year older today and there is no doubt that then Biwi No.1 actress aging like a fine wine with every passing year. Her iconic movie Haseena Maan Jayegi starring Govinda, Pooja Batra and Sanjay Dutt directed by David Dhawan just completed 21 years yesterday. Govinda and Karisma both expressed their feelings about being part of a project which still remains as one of the most memorable movies in their career. Karisma shared, “21 years of 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' -- seems unreal! The film is timeless, be it the comedy, the romance or the drama. The memory is still fresh of how the film charmed audiences and now that we achieve this milestone looking at the next generation groove to the music, knowing each character and the hook steps, just warms my heart, I feel tremendously nostalgic, the film is very special to me.” The actress' style too has evolved with the years and it seems like the actress is living her best life in terms of fashion and style. She manages to ace casual as well as red carpet looks. The actress celebrated her birthday in London last year with her children, parents, and Kareena Kapoor Khan's family. The actress is an active social media user and she loved to update her fans about her activities and give them a brief insight into her life. The actress is also a super mom to a 15-year-old daughter Samiera and a 10-year-old son Kiaan. Today on her birthday, we have some delightful photos of the actress with her kids. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    A fun sight seeing session

    A fun sight seeing session

    The three take a look at some scenic scenes from their window.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    A throwback picture of the Kapoors

    A throwback picture of the Kapoors

    Birthday celebrations from last year are definitely being missed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Boarding time with the best

    Boarding time with the best

    How adorable is this snap of grandma Babita with her daughters and grandkids?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Never old enough for Mumma's hugs

    Never old enough for Mumma's hugs

    A candid snap of Karisma with her kids and we love it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Never enough kisses from Mumma

    Never enough kisses from Mumma

    Karisma with her elder daughter in yet another candid snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Concert time with Mum

    Concert time with Mum

    Karisma with her little one as they leave for a concert.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    A major throwback

    A major throwback

    Karisma cuddling baby Samiera in this throwback snap is just adorable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    How cute is this?

    How cute is this?

    Grandma Babita Kapoor making a cute entry to their photo grid.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Touristing with the best

    Touristing with the best

    The actress enjoys her vacay family time with the best people in her life.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Holidays season and her warm smile

    Holidays season and her warm smile

    How beautiful is this family? Also making a special appearance here is their pet dog.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Holi just got better

    Holi just got better

    Karisma and her son enjoy the traditional festival with their fun banter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Anonymous

You are doing a good job as a mom. Let your kids study and become entrepreneurs. Dont get them into movies. Its a stupid field. Bollywood is just toxic.

