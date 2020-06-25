Karisma Kapoor Birthday Special: A look at some delightful photos of the actress with her children

1 / 12

Karisma Kapoor photos with her kids Samiera and Kiaan Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor turns a year older today and there is no doubt that then Biwi No.1 actress aging like a fine wine with every passing year. Her iconic movie Haseena Maan Jayegi starring Govinda, Pooja Batra and Sanjay Dutt directed by David Dhawan just completed 21 years yesterday. Govinda and Karisma both expressed their feelings about being part of a project which still remains as one of the most memorable movies in their career. Karisma shared, “21 years of 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' -- seems unreal! The film is timeless, be it the comedy, the romance or the drama. The memory is still fresh of how the film charmed audiences and now that we achieve this milestone looking at the next generation groove to the music, knowing each character and the hook steps, just warms my heart, I feel tremendously nostalgic, the film is very special to me.” The actress' style too has evolved with the years and it seems like the actress is living her best life in terms of fashion and style. She manages to ace casual as well as red carpet looks. The actress celebrated her birthday in London last year with her children, parents, and Kareena Kapoor Khan's family. The actress is an active social media user and she loved to update her fans about her activities and give them a brief insight into her life. The actress is also a super mom to a 15-year-old daughter Samiera and a 10-year-old son Kiaan. Today on her birthday, we have some delightful photos of the actress with her kids. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram