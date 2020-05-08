Karisma Kapoor: Did you know the star rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Find out other movies she turned down

1 / 7

Movies turned down by Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most versatile and well-known stars in Bollywood. She was always amongst the most sought after actresses and has delivered a phenomenal body of work. Her filmography includes countless fantastic performances. From Jigar, Anari, Raja Babu and Suhaag, the comedies Coolie No. 1, Gopi Kishan and Saajan Chale Sasural and the action thriller Jeet to the romantic drama Dil Toh Pagal Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene, she has been unstoppable. Interestingly, Dil Toh Pagal Hai also earned her a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress! Her acclaimed performances include roles like Fiza, Zubeidaa, which also earned her a second Best Actress award at Filmfare. The star recently made her comeback with the web series Mentalhood which revolved around the life of a mother and her daily hassles with life. Speaking about her comeback in a web show, the star revealed in an interview with a leading daily, "Well, I wouldn’t say this is a comeback; I think this word is not perfect for actors. I would just say that I liked the role. When Ekta (Kapoor) wanted me to hear the script, I was not sure if I wanted to act or not, but when I heard the story, I found it so relevant." Besides, talking about the changes in the industry over the years, she said, "The industry has become a lot more streamlined. Earlier, we used to work on instincts and with passion. Today, things are more professional and you get a bound script in hand. You have readings, workshops, and rehearsals before the shooting begins. We never used to have these things." Her fans miss her on the big screen and her next film announcement is highly anticipated. Meanwhile, here's a list of the films the star turned down back in the days.

Photo Credit : Instagram