/
/
/
Karisma Kapoor: Did you know the star rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Find out other movies she turned down
Karisma Kapoor: Did you know the star rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Find out other movies she turned down
Karisma Kapoor was a true diva of the 90s and is still as gorgeous as ever. She was recently seen in her web series titled Mentalhood which received a lot of love and praise from the audiences. Check out the list of films rejected by the National Film Award winner.
Written By
Ekta Varma
1955 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 8, 2020 06:09 pm
1 / 7
Movies turned down by Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor is one of the most versatile and well-known stars in Bollywood. She was always amongst the most sought after actresses and has delivered a phenomenal body of work. Her filmography includes countless fantastic performances. From Jigar, Anari, Raja Babu and Suhaag, the comedies Coolie No. 1, Gopi Kishan and Saajan Chale Sasural and the action thriller Jeet to the romantic drama Dil Toh Pagal Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene, she has been unstoppable. Interestingly, Dil Toh Pagal Hai also earned her a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress! Her acclaimed performances include roles like Fiza, Zubeidaa, which also earned her a second Best Actress award at Filmfare. The star recently made her comeback with the web series Mentalhood which revolved around the life of a mother and her daily hassles with life. Speaking about her comeback in a web show, the star revealed in an interview with a leading daily, "Well, I wouldn’t say this is a comeback; I think this word is not perfect for actors. I would just say that I liked the role. When Ekta (Kapoor) wanted me to hear the script, I was not sure if I wanted to act or not, but when I heard the story, I found it so relevant." Besides, talking about the changes in the industry over the years, she said, "The industry has become a lot more streamlined. Earlier, we used to work on instincts and with passion. Today, things are more professional and you get a bound script in hand. You have readings, workshops, and rehearsals before the shooting begins. We never used to have these things." Her fans miss her on the big screen and her next film announcement is highly anticipated. Meanwhile, here's a list of the films the star turned down back in the days.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 7
Barsaat
Shekhar Kapur, who was the first director of the film, had cast Karisma Kapoor as the female lead. But Karisma refused to play the role. After a few days, Shekhar too left the film and Rajkumar Santoshi took over.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 7
Ishq
According to reports in Moviereviewpreview.com. Karisma Kapoor had initially been offered the role played by Juhi Chawla. Ishq emerged as the year's third-highest grosser and also went onto win several awards.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 7
Judaai
Karishma Kapoor was initially offered the role played by Urmila Matondkar in the film.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 7
Yeh Raaste Hain Pyar Ke
The director of the film wanted to repeat the pair from Dil To Pagal Hai, Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. Unfortunately, Karisma declined the offer as she thought the role was not strong enough.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 7
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
It is a known fact that Twinkle Khanna turned down Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as the duo spoke about it on his chat show. However, did you know even Urmila Matondkar, Tabu, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor were approached for the role as well? But all of them refused to play the part. Later, Rani grabbed the role and won over hearts as Tina.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 7
Asoka
Asoka is considered amongst Kareena Kapoor Khan's finest performances of all time. Initially, the elder Kapoor sister Lolo was approached for the role by the makers. The role was offered to Karisma Kapoor, who refused to do it, reports Moviereviewpreview.com. But the director wanted to cast someone new and he wanted to see fresh chemistry.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment