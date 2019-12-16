Home
Want glowing skin and fit body like Karisma Kapoor? Check out her beauty and fitness secrets

Karisma Kapoor is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. She is an active social media user. Karisma often keeps sharing her no makeup pictures on Instagram. Today, check out the actress' beauty and fitness secrets.
34824 reads Mumbai Updated: December 17, 2019 11:59 am
  • 1 / 7
    Karisma Kapoor's beauty and fitness secrets

    Karisma Kapoor's beauty and fitness secrets

    Karisma Kapoor is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. Lately, Karisma has been stealing attention due to her social media posts. The Raja Hindustani actress who is an active social media user keeps sharing her pictures sans makeup convincing us that she's aging like fine wine. Also, she recently shared a picture flaunting her fabulous figure. As we all know, Karisma is a fitness enthusiast. She may not be spotted at the gym like other divas of Bollywood including her sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak, but she knows how to keep herself fit and fine. The actress follows a proper diet plan to maintain herself. Speaking about beauty, Karisma is one of the actresses who keeps sharing her no makeup pictures confidently on Instagram. She is often praised for sharing her no makeup, no filter snaps on Instagram. For the ones who often think how she's so fit, check out the actress' beauty and fitness secrets.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Karisma Kapoor beauty tips, Karisma Kapoor fitness secrets

    A glass of warm water

    In an interview with Elle, Karisma revealed that she starts her day with a glass of warm water.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Karisma Kapoor beauty tips, Karisma Kapoor fitness secrets

    Takes makeup off before going to bed

    Just like other actresses, Karisma believes in going to bed makeup free as it helps a lot.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Karisma Kapoor beauty tips

    Long skincare routine

    In an interview with Elle, Karisma mentioned that it is important to take care of yourself. She keeps herself hydrated as much as possible. Lolo said, "When I have to pamper myself, I take some time out to indulge in a long skincare routine."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    , Karisma Kapoor Beauty secrets

    Always moisturize

    In an interview with iDiva, Karisma revealed that one should always moisturise and follow a good night care regime.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Karisma Kapoor fitness secrets

    Yoga

    When it comes to fitness, Karisma starts her day with yoga as it has its own benefits. Also, she's not very fond of gyms.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Karisma Kapoor fitness secrets

    Karisma Kapoor's diet plan

    The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress follows a strict diet plan. The actress makes sure she eats healthy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

