Want glowing skin and fit body like Karisma Kapoor? Check out her beauty and fitness secrets

1 / 7

Karisma Kapoor's beauty and fitness secrets

Karisma Kapoor is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. Lately, Karisma has been stealing attention due to her social media posts. The Raja Hindustani actress who is an active social media user keeps sharing her pictures sans makeup convincing us that she's aging like fine wine. Also, she recently shared a picture flaunting her fabulous figure. As we all know, Karisma is a fitness enthusiast. She may not be spotted at the gym like other divas of Bollywood including her sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak, but she knows how to keep herself fit and fine. The actress follows a proper diet plan to maintain herself. Speaking about beauty, Karisma is one of the actresses who keeps sharing her no makeup pictures confidently on Instagram. She is often praised for sharing her no makeup, no filter snaps on Instagram. For the ones who often think how she's so fit, check out the actress' beauty and fitness secrets.

Photo Credit : Instagram