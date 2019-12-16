/
/
/
Want glowing skin and fit body like Karisma Kapoor? Check out her beauty and fitness secrets
Want glowing skin and fit body like Karisma Kapoor? Check out her beauty and fitness secrets
Karisma Kapoor is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. She is an active social media user. Karisma often keeps sharing her no makeup pictures on Instagram. Today, check out the actress' beauty and fitness secrets.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
34824 reads
Mumbai
Updated: December 17, 2019 11:59 am
1 / 7
Karisma Kapoor's beauty and fitness secrets
Karisma Kapoor is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. Lately, Karisma has been stealing attention due to her social media posts. The Raja Hindustani actress who is an active social media user keeps sharing her pictures sans makeup convincing us that she's aging like fine wine. Also, she recently shared a picture flaunting her fabulous figure. As we all know, Karisma is a fitness enthusiast. She may not be spotted at the gym like other divas of Bollywood including her sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak, but she knows how to keep herself fit and fine. The actress follows a proper diet plan to maintain herself. Speaking about beauty, Karisma is one of the actresses who keeps sharing her no makeup pictures confidently on Instagram. She is often praised for sharing her no makeup, no filter snaps on Instagram. For the ones who often think how she's so fit, check out the actress' beauty and fitness secrets.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 7
A glass of warm water
In an interview with Elle, Karisma revealed that she starts her day with a glass of warm water.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 7
Takes makeup off before going to bed
Just like other actresses, Karisma believes in going to bed makeup free as it helps a lot.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 7
Long skincare routine
In an interview with Elle, Karisma mentioned that it is important to take care of yourself. She keeps herself hydrated as much as possible. Lolo said, "When I have to pamper myself, I take some time out to indulge in a long skincare routine."
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 7
Always moisturize
In an interview with iDiva, Karisma revealed that one should always moisturise and follow a good night care regime.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 7
Yoga
When it comes to fitness, Karisma starts her day with yoga as it has its own benefits. Also, she's not very fond of gyms.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 7
Karisma Kapoor's diet plan
The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress follows a strict diet plan. The actress makes sure she eats healthy.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment