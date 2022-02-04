5 Majestic photos from Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's haldi ceremony

The wedding celebrations of TV actress Karishma Tanna have already begun. The diva will tie the knot with her beau Varun Bangera on February 5. The couple marked the beginning of their wedding festivities with the Haldi ceremony on 3rd Feb. Karishma has shared a bunch of pictures on her social media as she decked up for her pre-wedding function. Take a look at gorgeous pictures from her Haldi ceremony.
Photo Credit : Epic Stories/Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma and Varun's wedding festivities have started in full swing. The star got engaged to her boyfriend in 2021. The lovebird's nuptials revelries kicked off with a joyous Haldi ceremony in presence of close family and friends.
Karishma has entertained us for years now. From establishing her identity in TV from serials like Naagin 3, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and other shows, she has also left her mark in the Bollywood film industry with the movie Grand Masti.
Varun Bangera is a real-estate businessman. He looked dapper at the Haldi ceremony in a crisp white kurta set.
Ditching the usual yellow, Karishma embraced a white ethnic ensemble for her Haldi ceremony. She slipped into a gorgeous sharara silhouette which came with detailed white embroidery work. Her attire featured a white sleeveless kurta matching dupatta and flared sharara pants. She completed her look with floral jewellery.
During the ceremony, the couple looked cute as they played fishing the ring game. The actress couldn't stop laughing as the two had a fun time together.