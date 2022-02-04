5 Majestic photos from Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's haldi ceremony

1 / 6

Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera haldi

The wedding celebrations of TV actress Karishma Tanna have already begun. The diva will tie the knot with her beau Varun Bangera on February 5. The couple marked the beginning of their wedding festivities with the Haldi ceremony on 3rd Feb. Karishma has shared a bunch of pictures on her social media as she decked up for her pre-wedding function. Take a look at gorgeous pictures from her Haldi ceremony.

Photo Credit : Epic Stories/Karishma Tanna Instagram