5 Mesmerising photos from Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera's mehendi

Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Varun Bangera on February 5, 2020. The diva has her pre-wedding festivities going on in full swing ahead of her grand wedding. The wedding bells began with a haldi ceremony followed by a mehendi ceremony. The pictures from her pre-wedding festivities are already doing rounds on the internet and we can't wait to see her in bridal attire. Take a look at pictures from her colourful mehendi celebration.
Photo Credit : Epic Stories/Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna opted for a bright yellow bandhani lehenga for her mehendi ceremony. She accessories her yellow look with Kundan jewellery and styled her hair with flowers.
Karishma's groom-to-be Varun was seen donning a red colour traditional kurta set and Nehru jacket. The adorable couple looked extremely happy as they posed for the camera.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
Karishma and Varun are already giving major couple goals as they indulged in their pre-wedding festivities. In this picture, she can be seen glancing in the eyes of her fiance with all love.
The couple's mehendi function was a joyous affair. The diva also flaunted her mehendi hands. But what caught our attention was her wonderful twirl. In the picture, the actress can be seen twirling in her bright lehenga looking beautiful and happy.
Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna Instagram
The two first met each other at a common friend's party around a year back. They hit it off instantly and began dating. The lovebirds had a low-key engagement in November 2021 and are now all set to exchange vows on February 5, 2022.