5 Photos of bride-to-be Karishma Tanna that you shouldn't miss out on

Karishma has always won hearts with her alluring pictures on social media. The actress started her small screen journey with the Hindi serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actress is a head-turner whose fashion game is always on point. Karishma Tanna's social media gives us a sneak peek into her amazing sartorial choices which she keeps posting for her followers. Here's a look at the times the glamorous actress stole our hearts with her stunning looks.
Photo Credit : Label Prerna Mehra/Karishma Tanna Instagram
Karishma Tanna is a grace personified. The diva has a toned body and she certainly knows how to flaunt her legs and curves just right. The newly-engaged actress looked breath-taking in a sky blue bikini chilling by the pool.
Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna Instagram
Looking date ready, Karishma made heads turn in a red gown by Shantanu and Nikhil. The all-red ravishing gown sported a gold belt which was paired with a matching red cape around the shoulders.
Photo Credit : Aishwaryaa Nayak/Karishma Tanna Instagram
The festivities always work fashionable with Karishma Tanna's signature flair. She donned a fuchsia salwar kameez suit which sported gold embroidery, a pair of dangling earrings and a sheer dupatta.
The diva donned this gorgeous lehenga for Diwali. However, the stunning picture of Karishma is enough to prove that she will make the most beautiful bride. The striking dark green lehenga features long flowing frills and shimmer embroidery.
Photo Credit : Kurush Thakur Photography/Karishma Tanna Instagram
The actress looked glamorous in an all-red saree. She upscaled her glam look by wearing a strapless blouse. Her glittering red drape stole the limelight and sent her fans in a frenzy.