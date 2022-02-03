5 times bride-to-be Karishma Tanna nailed traditional wear in style

Qayamat Ki Raat actress Karishma Tanna will be soon getting married to her beau Varun Bangera in Mumbai. The wedding functions start today and the actress is looking gorgeous in a white suit for her Haldi ceremony. Karishma and businessman Varun Bangera got engaged last year with low-key celebrations. We are eager to see Karishma in traditional wear for her pre-wedding celebrations. Before that, here are five times the actress looked fabulous in traditional wear. In this picture, she has worn a gorgeous Rajasthani printed Kurti and gota work skirt, and a multicolor printed dupatta. She paired the look with jhumka and mojris.
Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna instagram
The actress has worn a pastel pink lehenga with a floral print over it. There is a netted dupatta along with the lehenga. She has put on light makeup and a traditional choker necklace with it.
Karishma wore a beautiful white gown with floral embroidery in the upper part. She paired it will an embroidery work orange netted dupatta and white statement earrings.
She looks gorgeous in a pink mirror-work lehenga. It is a deep neck crop blouse along with netted dupatta.
Bigg Boss fame actress looks gorgeous in this red lehenga. It has golden gota work for the blouse and the lower part of the skirt. It had a plain white dupatta. She paired the look with stonework jhumkas.