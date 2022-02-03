5 times bride-to-be Karishma Tanna nailed traditional wear in style

1 / 5

Karishma Tanna

Qayamat Ki Raat actress Karishma Tanna will be soon getting married to her beau Varun Bangera in Mumbai. The wedding functions start today and the actress is looking gorgeous in a white suit for her Haldi ceremony. Karishma and businessman Varun Bangera got engaged last year with low-key celebrations. We are eager to see Karishma in traditional wear for her pre-wedding celebrations. Before that, here are five times the actress looked fabulous in traditional wear. In this picture, she has worn a gorgeous Rajasthani printed Kurti and gota work skirt, and a multicolor printed dupatta. She paired the look with jhumka and mojris.

Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna instagram