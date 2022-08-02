5 times Karishma Tanna flaunted her toned physique in stunning beachwear

1 / 6

Karishma Tanna in stunning beachwear

Actress Karishma Tanna is one of the most talented and good-looking celebrities in the television industry. Karishma has maintained an active social media presence and never fails to amuse her fans with her glamourous pictures. The actress got married to the love of her life, businessman Varun Bangera. She frequently offers a glimpse into their personal life and fans can often see the duo shelling out major couple goals. Speaking of the actress, Karishma has a special corner for beachwear in her heart and there are several times she has flaunted her toned physique in stunning bikinis.

Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna Instagram