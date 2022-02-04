Did you miss out on bride-to-be Karishma Tanna’s Mehendi look? Check it out here

1 / 5

Karishma Mehendi look

With the wedding season going on, numerous celebrities have got married this year. Karishma Tanna has also joined the list as she will be soon tying the knot with beau Varun Bangera. The pre-wedding functions of the actress have already started, with her Haldi on 3rd February and Mehendi ceremony being today. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a yellow lehenga. She had worn a leheriya yellow lehanga with traditional jewellery.

Photo Credit : Karishma Mehendi instagram