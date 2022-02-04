Did you miss out on bride-to-be Karishma Tanna’s Mehendi look? Check it out here

With the wedding season going on, numerous celebrities have got married this year. Karishma Tanna has also joined the list as she will be soon tying the knot with beau Varun Bangera. The pre-wedding functions of the actress have already started, with her Haldi on 3rd February and Mehendi ceremony being today. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a yellow lehenga. She had worn a leheriya yellow lehanga with traditional jewellery.
Photo Credit : Karishma Mehendi instagram
In the picture, the actress is seen seated on a pink sofa with floral decoration around the area.
Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna instagram
In the picture, the actress has a beautiful hairstyle with yellow and white flowers tucked in the side. Her hair was in light curls and open.
Her beau wore a red motif work kurta pyjama set. The colours complimented them.
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got engaged last year and had a very low-key celebration. Karishma shared a picture of them on New Years. The adorable duo will be getting married tomorrow in Mumbai, with the presence of their families and close friends.