Karishma Tanna, Maniesh Paul, Palak Tiwari and others celebrate 75th Independence Day

Today is a very important and special day for our country as we celebrate the 75th year of Independence. India celebrates Independence Day every 15th of August to commemorate the liberation of the nation and to honour the fighters who fought against the British Empire for freedom. On August 15, 1947, India got sovereignty from the confinement of the British colonial power. The nation celebrates this day every year with great pride and joy. This year, as we celebrate the 75th year of Independence, let's take a look at our celebs wishing everyone on the occasion.
Palak Tiwari shared a picture on her Instagram handle as she poses beside the tricolour flag. Sharing this, she captioned, "I love my India"
Maniesh Paul also uploaded a picture with the tricolour flag, and sharing this snap, he captioned, "Desh se badh ke kuch nahi…JAI HIND".
Rahul Vaidya also dropped a picture with the tricolour flag and captioned it, "To the best country on globe Jai Hind!".
Karishma Tanna took to her Instagram handle and posed along with the tricolour flag, and in the caption, she wrote, "Happy 75th Independence Day to all of us Jai Hind".
Palak Sindhwani also shared a picture on her social media handle and looks beautiful in orange ethnic wear. Sharing this photo, she captioned, "May your spirits rise with the flag today! Happy 75th Independence Day, Jai Hind!"
Anushka Sen dropped a picture on her social media handle and in the caption, she wrote, "Happy Independence Day Proud to be Indian."
