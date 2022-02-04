Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera to Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar: 5 celeb couples who'll be tying the knot soon

The year 2021 was full of love and weddings for everyone from Bollywood celebs to television actors. And seems like 2022 has also begun with the same spirits. Recently, Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar and in no time her wedding pictures took the internet by storm. The diva has always created a buzz with her Instagram posts. But this time her destination wedding in Goa has surpassed all of that noise. After Mouni Roy's grand wedding, here's a look at Bollywood celebrities who are supposed to get married soon.
Photo Credit : Epic Stories/Karishma Tanna Instagram
The two met on the sets of their movie Fukrey and dated for several years and Ali proposed to Richa on her birthday in December 2019. If reports are to be believed, the couple has decided to tie the knot in March 2022.
Photo Credit : Ali Fazal Instagram
Rumours of Farhan and Shibani getting wedding have been on since the start of the year. Recently, Javed Akhtar spilt the beans and confirmed that his son is all set to marry his ladylove Shibani on February 21. The couple's wedding will be an intimate yet special affair and later a gathering will take place at Javed Akhtar's family home in Khandala.
Photo Credit : Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
Karishma Tanna will take nuptial vows with beau Varun Bangera on February 5 in Mumbai. According to the reports, the diva has decided to incorporate Varun's traditions in their wedding. Considering he belongs to Karnataka, the actress might be seen donning a South Indian look for her wedding.
Ranbir and Alia are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two made their relationship public in 2018. It was in 2020 when Alia began posting their romantic pictures on social media and since then their fans could not keep calm to see them getting married. As per the reports, the two might tie the knot this year.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Vidyut proposed his sweetheart Nandita in the most romantic way at the Taj Mahal in 2021. And ever since then, their fans have been waiting to see them get married.
Photo Credit : Vidyut Jammwal Instagram